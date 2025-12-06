OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - On December 6, 1989, 14 women were murdered at the hands of a man who believed his problems were caused and perpetuated by women.

The misogyny that led to such a horrific outcome still exists today. Increasingly disturbing behaviour towards women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ peoples, including hate-fuelled online discourse and physical and emotional abuse, create a climate of fear and insecurity that has no place in Canada.

But hope is not lost, so long as we dedicate ourselves to action. To end gender-based violence, we must continue to speak out against those who minimize the contributions of women and who attempt to silence their voices with threats and aggression.

Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne‑Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, Maryse Laganière, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Michèle Richard, Sonia Pelletier, Annie St-Arneault and Annie Turcotte.

We will remember you.

Mary Simon

