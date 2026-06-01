OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - As we mark the beginning of Pride Season, I invite all Canadians to come together to celebrate the vibrant and diverse identities of the 2SLGBTQI+ community. Pride events offer us an opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made in striving for equity, safety and human rights, while recognizing the challenges that remain.

During my Mental Health Learning and Listening tour, I heard first-hand from 2SLGBTQI+ individuals who have endured attacks both online and in person, simply for being who they are. This type of discriminatory behaviour has no place in Canada. Every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation or identity, deserves to be treated with respect.

This Pride Season, let us speak out against all forms of hate and discrimination. Together, we can help make our communities more inclusive and safer for everyone to express themselves without fear.

Mary Simon

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SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]