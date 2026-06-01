OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - As we celebrate National Indigenous History Month, we honour the rich cultures, languages and identities of First Nations, Inuit and Métis.

Since I became governor general, I have seen progress and a growing commitment among Canadians through national and regional efforts toward reconciliation. This comes from acknowledging historical injustices, understanding our true history, and recognizing Indigenous knowledge and leadership in the choices we make as a country.

It has been a privilege for me to be a champion for so many important moments on Canada's reconciliation journey: Indigenous leadership meetings with His Majesty King Charles III; artifacts repatriated from the Vatican and returned to their home communities; Elders and youth reviving Indigenous languages; and artists, innovators and leaders being honoured for their countless contributions.

This journey is not finished. There is still much work to be done. I encourage everyone to renew their commitment to learning, to understanding and to moving forward on this path with hope.

Mary Simon

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SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

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