Message from the Governor General on National Acadian Day

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- On this National Acadian Day, Canada proudly celebrates the courage and resilience of the Acadian people.

The Tintamarre gives voice to that spirit: the sound of a resolute people who have endured great historical trials and who proclaim loud and clear that they are still very much alive.

Despite persecution and exile, l'Acadie has preserved its identity, language, culture and unique perspective on the world. It has successfully rebuilt dynamic, forward-looking communities. Today, Acadian vitality shines through its artists, the richness of its literature and the warm hospitality for which it is renowned.

Acadians have made immense contributions to our country. Whether by defending the French language in minority communities, contributing to the prosperity of the maritime regions, or passing on Acadian pride to younger generations, they are helping to build a modern, pluralistic society that welcomes newcomers and is capable of confidently meeting the challenges of tomorrow.

On behalf of all Canadians, I wish everyone a joyful National Acadian Day!

Louise Arbour

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SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]