OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - On this World Mental Health Day, I encourage all Canadians to treat their mental health with the same importance they give their physical health.

During my Mental Health Learning and Listening Tour, I met with Canadians who are redefining mental health and making a tangible difference across the country. They are taking action to foster communication, reduce stigma and share innovative practices to ensure all Canadians have access to the support they need.

Mental health should never be a taboo subject; instead, we must approach it with compassion and genuinely listen to one another. No one should ever feel the need to hide who they are, especially when help and support exist. When we support and uplift each other in these ways, our entire nation thrives.

Mary Simon

