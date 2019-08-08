Mesirow Financial Introduces Small Cap Mutual Fund with Sustainable Focus

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -- Mesirow Financial (the "firm") announced today the availability of its Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund. This vehicle capitalizes on the firm's U.S. Small Cap sustainable investment strategy while addressing the increasing desire of institutional, corporate and individual investors to emphasize responsible investing within well-diversified portfolios.

"With this strategy, we link environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors with our fundamental assessment of macro, sector and company-specific trends," noted Kathryn Vorisek, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equity Management at Mesirow Financial. "We believe that actively incorporating well-defined ESG factors can offer attractive investment potential – and a lower overall portfolio risk profile – while driving positive environmental and societal outcomes."

"Social responsibility has been a core value of Mesirow Financial since its founding in 1937," remarked Dominick Mondi, President and CEO of Mesirow Financial. "For decades, we have served as a catalyst for positive change in our communities, and so it is a natural extension to incorporate environmentally and socially sound principles as we design investment solutions for our clients."

The launch of the Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund represents one step in Mesirow's holistic commitment to responsible investing.

Going forward, the firm will continue to seek positive impact through active engagement with companies and further integration of ESG elements into a growing line-up of investment strategies and solutions that are good for society and good for investors.

The Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund trades under the symbols MSVIX (Institutional Class) and MSVVX (Investor Class). For more details, the Fund prospectus and factsheet are available online.

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their specific objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions designed to deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com .

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objective, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full & summary prospectus, which may be obtained at mesirowfinancial.com/mutual-funds or by calling 1.833.MESIROW. Read the prospectus before investing. The Mesirow Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO). The Funds are managed by Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. SIDCO is not affiliated with Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. or Mesirow Financial, Inc. Investing involves risk including the loss of principal.

Mesirow Financial refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow Financial name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. © 2019. All rights reserved. Mesirow Financial Equity Management is a division of Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., an SEC-registered investment manager. The information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but is not necessarily complete and its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed are subject to change without notice. It should not be assumed that any recommendations incorporated herein will be profitable or will equal past performance. Securities offered by Mesirow Financial, Inc. member FINRA and SIPC.

