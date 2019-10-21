Mesirow Financial Advises Highlander Partners on the Sale of its Portfolio Company, Popular Ink to PPC Flexible Packaging

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -- Mesirow Financial acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Highlander Partners, L.P. ("Highlander") and management on the sale of its portfolio company Popular Ink, LLC ("Popular Ink") to PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC ("PPC").

Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, Popular Ink prints and converts multi-colored flexible packaging products including gel packs, stand-up bags, pouches and stick packs. Popular Ink primarily focuses on small, fast growing food & beverage, nutraceutical and health & beauty consumer brands, helping them meet their flexible packaging needs. The combination of Popular Ink's specialization in working with smaller start-up companies and PPC's pioneering status in cleanroom packaging for healthcare and medical applications, "better for you" snack organic brands, produce, pet food and bakery, brings a wealth of capabilities to meet future customer needs.

Dru Riess, founder and CEO of Popular Ink, commented on the transaction, "We are pleased to complete this transaction with PPC Flexible Packaging and to have the opportunity to work with Mesirow Financial. We believe together we have succeeded in securing a very positive outcome for our customers, employees and stakeholders."

John Beckert, Highlander Operating Partner, said, "Mesriow Financial's knowledge in the flexible packaging industry was critical in finding the right partner for Popular Ink's future success. We enjoyed our time working with the Popular Ink team over the last several years and wish them all the best going forward."

Louis Mitchell, managing director of Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group, said, "We were honored to represent Popular Ink and Highlander in this process. We believe the strategic combination with PPC will enable Popular Ink to continue delivering exceptional service and quality products to its customers."

The transaction represents another successful assignment completed by Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group and highlights the firm's expertise within the Paper, Plastics, and Packaging. With extensive sector-specific expertise and deep long-standing relationships, Mesirow Financial's team has a proven track record of completing highly tailored and successful transactions on behalf of their clients.

About Popular Ink, LLC

Popular Ink is a Texas-based leading provider of custom printed flexible packaging for the consumer products market throughout the United States. Product capabilities include stick packs, single serve liquid/gel packets and pouches, and single serve dry powder packets. In addition, the Popular Ink has the ability to produce stand-up bags, labels, shrink sleeves and boxes. Popular Ink functions as an extension of its clients' organizations by offering single source solutions with complete prepress, printing, finishing along with complete inventory management and fulfillment capabilities. For more information, visit www.popular-ink.com.

About Highlander Partners, L.P.

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with over $2 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience, including basic manufacturing, food, chemicals, building materials, consumer products, and others. Highlander Partners uses a "buy and build" investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

About PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC

Based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, PPC Flexible Packaging™ is a leading provider of cleanroom and consumer packaging for the healthcare, snack, organic and "better for you" foods, horticultural and produce markets. The company excels in the design of value-added printed, laminated, stand-up pouch and re-closable packaging for the most demanding applications. With seven plants throughout North and South America and in-house graphics and plate-making capabilities, PPC Flexible Packaging™ is focused on exceptional speed to market and excels in delivering service, quality, technology and innovation to its valued customer base. To learn more, please visit www.ppcflex.com.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions that deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

