Meridius Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Meridius Resources Limited (MRI: TSX-V) ("Meridius" or the "Company") Mr. Dylan Sidoo announces that a total of 150,000 incentive stock options have been issued to two directors of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share until February 22, 2023.

About Meridius Resources – Meridius is a mineral exploration company that is engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Meridius' common shares trade under the symbol "MRI" on the TSX-V.

