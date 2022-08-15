Meridian Welcomes New Chief People and Culture Officer, Patricia Johns

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Meridian is pleased to announce the appointment of Patricia (Patty) Johns, Chief People and Culture Officer, effective August 15, 2022.

As Meridian's Chief People and Culture Officer, Patty is responsible for developing Meridian's Human Resources vision and a multi-year strategy for an employee centric flexible workplace that is relevant for today and the future. She will oversee the design, delivery and monitoring of Meridian's Employee Experience programs including benefits design, talent acquisition and development programs for Meridian's 2000 employees. She will also oversee the Corporate Communications and Member Relations teams.

Patty brings innovation to Human Resource practices and employment brands. She is recognized for her ability to build best-in-class HR operations while developing strong workplace culture rooted in brand, values and transparency.

"Patty understands the potential of an empowered workforce," says Jay-Ann Gilfoy, President & CEO, Meridian. "Her role is key in helping to translate Meridian's business priorities into actionable people strategies while making sure we maintain the right conditions for employees so they can take care of themselves, their families, each other, and, of course, our Members."

With more than 30 years in Human Resources, her leadership experience is multi-faceted, including organizational design, talent and succession, employee experience, compensation, pensions, benefits, payroll, employee relations, change management, technology, and workforce analytics.

"Meridian is recognized as a purpose-driven organization with a distinct culture, rooted in the values shared by financial co-operatives," says Patty. "I'm inspired and excited to lead the human resource practice for an organization that believes that talent is key to business success and that employees thrive in environments that offer flexibility, diversity and balance in the new world of work."

Previous to her role at Meridian, Patty was Founder & Principal of Hrxlence Consulting Inc., providing consulting services in talent attraction and retention strategies, leadership development, succession planning, benchmarking HR functions, total rewards design and HR technology strategy.

Prior to her consulting work, Patty held a number of progressively challenging roles during her tenure as a business leader at Manulife Financial, culminating in the development, execution and leading a global HR shared services strategy. As champion of this transformational work, she led an operating model shift for the HR function to create an enhanced employee experience, implemented a human capital system, and developed a People and Culture strategy focused on organizational alignment, a future ready workforce, a winning culture and change resilience.

Currently, Patty is Chair of the Board of Directors for the Human Resources Professional Association.

A former resident of the Niagara Region, Patty lives in Burlington with her family and enjoys cottaging in Ontario and going to open-air concerts.

About Meridian

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and second largest in Canada, helping to grow the lives of more than 360,000 Members. Meridian has $28.8 billion in assets under management (June 30, 2022) and delivers a full range of financial services online, by phone, by mobile and through a network of 89 branches across Ontario, and business banking services in 15 locations. Meridian cardholders also have access to over 43,000 surcharge-free ABMs in North America with THE EXCHANGE® Network and the Allpoint Network in the US. For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca, follow us on Twitter @MeridianCU or visit us on Facebook.

