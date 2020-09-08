Meridian pledges up to $250,000 with new Donation Match Program to help children and seniors through COVID

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Meridian is launching the Meridian Donation Match Program with a commitment to match up to $250,000 in donations from Directors, employees, Members and the public to two selected not-profit organizations working to ensure the health and well-being of disadvantaged children and seniors. Through the Program, Food4Kids Ontario and HelpAge Canada will get up to $125,000 each from Meridian to help them continue their work for two of the hardest hit communities during COVID.

"Meridian is fostering individual and community well-being through the power of numbers. We're amplifying the impact of our commitment to communities by bringing our employee charitable donation matching program to our Members and the broader public," says Bill Maurin, President & CEO Meridian. "Meridian has chosen two organizations that are doing incredible work locally in Ontario and across Canada, in keeping with our approach to invest in a better quality of life for Canadians and the communities they live in."

About the organizations

Food4Kids Ontario provides meals to children from disadvantaged and low-income families. Volunteers prepare and deliver packages of healthy foods to schools and directly to children's homes on weekends. As children head back to classrooms during this time of COVID, keeping them healthy is a top priority for parents and communities.

HelpAge Canada ensures that healthy meals, groceries, personal care, supplies, and social support reach isolated and vulnerable seniors during the pandemic. It also provides personal protection equipment for volunteers and health care workers. As the COVID-19 emergency continues, HelpAge Canada is also focusing on keeping vulnerable seniors connected to their community and loved ones, especially through technology.

"Organizations providing essential services to the communities in which we live and work that bring relief and help to vulnerable groups, need our support and help now, more than ever," says Karen Farbridge, Chair, Meridian. "We all have a role to play, and together, we can contribute in a meaningful way and build healthier communities."

Help Meridian support seniors and kids

To find out more about how to partner with Meridian to directly support Food4Kids Ontario and HelpAge Canada, visit Meridian Donation Match and follow us @MeridianCU #DonationMCU

About Meridian

With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union and the second largest in Canada, helping to grow the lives of 370,000 Members and customers. Meridian has $26 billion in assets under management (as at June 30, 2020) and delivers a full range of financial services online, by phone, by mobile and through a network of 92 branches across Ontario, and business banking services in 15 locations. Meridian Members also have access to THE EXCHANGE® Network, with more than 3,600 no-fee ABMs across Canada and 500,000 ABMs in the United States. For more information, please visit: www.meridiancu.ca, follow us on Twitter @MeridianCU or see our Facebook site.

SOURCE Meridian Credit Union

For further information: Media Contacts: Teresa Pagnutti, Meridian, (416) 275-3816, [email protected]