Meridian OneCap and motusbank Donate $25k to Alberta Wildfire Relief Efforts

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Meridian Credit Union's national subsidiaries, Meridian OneCap Credit Corp. and motusbank, have donated $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal in support of those affected by the disaster. This donation will support the Canadian Red Cross's work to provide ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts for those impacted by the wildfires, and community preparedness and risk reduction for future disaster events.

"We recognize the profound impact of the wildfires in Western Canada and remain committed to supporting our members, customers, businesses and communities, in their time of need," said Jay-Ann Gilfoy, President and CEO, Meridian. "Our hearts go out to those affected by the wildfires and we hope that our donation can provide some relief and support."

Meridian Credit Union will also be matching dollar for dollar all employee donations to the Canadian Red Cross's relief efforts in Alberta made through its online giving platform.

Meridian will continue to monitor these developments and encourages members and customers of motusbank and Meridian OneCap to contact our call centre representatives if they need support during these challenging times.

motusbank members needing payment alternatives for lending products should call, 1-833-696-6887.

Meridian OneCap customers can reach customer service at 1-866-986-6738.

For Canadians looking to provide additional support in the relief efforts, donations can be made to the Canadian Red Cross online at https://www.redcross.ca/ or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

