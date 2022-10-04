Meridian now accepting small business nominations for a chance to win more than $65,000 in prizes

Meridian celebrates Ontario small businesses that demonstrate a positive impact on environmental and social causes

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Meridian is giving community-minded Ontario small businesses a chance to win more than $65,000 in prizes. Back for its second year, the Small Business Big Impact Awards, is designed to celebrate and recognize the positive impact of Ontario's small businesses in their communities.

The Small Business Big Impact Awards Logo (CNW Group/Meridian Credit Union)

"Meridian's Small Business Big Impact Awards gives us a chance to highlight the amazing spirit of Ontario entrepreneurs," says Jason Teal, Vice President, Business Banking, Meridian. "We're proud to serve our 25,000 business banking Members and want to recognize and reward small businesses who are effecting positive environmental and social changes and bringing us closer to a positive future."

Contestants will be evaluated by an independent selection committee, based on quality of content, impact, business model, values and community support.

"We're excited to hear all the stories of the businesses that enter or are nominated for this year's contest," says Jason. "Show your appreciation by nominating your favourite local business online at Meridian."

Nominations can be submitted by any Ontario resident and are being accepted until October 31st. Winners are eligible to win over more than $65,000 in prizes, including cash prizes for the top three of $25,000, $15,000, and $5,000. To learn more and to nominate a deserving local business online, please visit Meridian.

About Meridian Business Banking

Meridian's Business Banking serves more than 25,000 Members in 15 Business Banking Centres located across Ontario, helping our Members businesses grow and build stronger communities. Meridian offers a full suite of banking services for all sizes of businesses, including cash management, financing, and Business Visa. In addition, Meridian has specialized industry teams that focus on specific sectors such as Corporate Finance and Real Estate and Development. For more information, you can visit our Business Banking site and LinkedIn.

About Meridian

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and second largest in Canada, helping to grow the lives of our more than 360,000 Members. Meridian has $28.8 billion in assets under management (June 30, 2022) and delivers a full range of financial services online, by phone, by mobile and through a network of 89 branches across Ontario, and business banking services in 15 locations. Meridian cardholders also have access to over 43,000 surcharge-free ABMs in North America with THE EXCHANGE® Network and the Allpoint Network in the US. For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca, follow us on Twitter @MeridianCU or visit us on Facebook.

SOURCE Meridian Credit Union

For further information: Teresa Pagnutti, Public Relations, Meridian, [email protected]; 416-275-3816; Jacob Del Zotto, Corporate Communications Specialist, Meridian, [email protected]; 647-242-8877