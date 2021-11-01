Meridian/motusbank Welcomes New President & CEO Jay-Ann Gilfoy

Jay-Ann also brings a deep commitment to values-based thinking and Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)-driven financing. This will enhance Meridian's focus on continued growth and help build on our strong track record of delivering product/service innovations to our Members/customers. Meridian and its two subsidiaries, motusbank and Meridian OneCap, are set to move forward with a refreshed strategy and a bold vision for the future in the new economy.

"We are excited and pleased to welcome Jay-Ann Gilfoy as Meridian's new leader," said Karen Farbridge, Board Chair, Meridian. "She brings a values-based mindset and relevant expertise that will help Meridian navigate through the complexities of a post-pandemic world that is challenging the financial services sector. We are well equipped to continue fulfilling our purpose to help Canadians achieve a better life."

Jay-Ann's wealth of transformation and change management expertise has been cultivated over more than 20 years as a senior executive in a broad range of roles and experiences in the private and public sector, and financial services.

Since 2018, Jay-Ann has served as CEO of Vancity Community Investment Bank (VCIB), a nationally focused subsidiary of B.C.-based Vancouver City Savings Credit Union (Vancity). Prior to that, Jay-Ann served as Senior Vice-President of Digital Solutions and Business Technology for Vancity. Previously, she served as Chief Transformation Officer/Chief HR Officer at Coast Capital Savings.

Inclined to think of people first, advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion in all levels of organizations is a defining characteristic of her leadership strength.

"I am thrilled and honoured to join Meridian at this decisive moment in time that is presenting financial services an opportunity to realize meaningful change for all Canadians," said Gilfoy. "As a purpose-driven organization, Meridian's goals meld well with my personal passion and commitment to lead a movement that helps all people and communities thrive and prosper in a better world. I eagerly look forward to working with such an energizing, progressive-thinking enterprise that is firmly grounded in the Members it serves."

"We are well positioned, as Meridian is on track for another year of strong growth across all our lines of business and continued improvements in our products and services," said Farbridge. "We would be remiss if we did not thank Gary Genik for his exemplary efforts serving as Interim President & CEO during this transition period. He shepherded Meridian/motusbank through a time of transition with a relentless focus on better serving our Members and customers and keeping them and our employees safe."

Until Jay-Ann Gilfoy officially assumes her new role on January 3, 2022, Gary Genik will remain in place as Interim President & CEO, Meridian/motusbank.

About Meridian

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples. With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and second largest in Canada, helping to grow the lives of 380,000 Members. Meridian has $27.6 billion in assets under management (as at September 30, 2021) and delivers a full range of financial services online, by phone, by mobile and through a network of 89 branches across Ontario, and business banking services in 15 locations. Meridian cardholders also have access to over 43,000 surcharge-free ABMs in North America with THE EXCHANGE® Network and the Allpoint Network in the US. For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca , follow us on Twitter @MeridianCU or visit us on Facebook

