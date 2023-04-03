Meridian Launches Earth Month Eco-Upgrade Project to Help Businesses Become More Eco-Friendly

We're committing $30,000 in grants to help businesses go green

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Meridian is marking Earth Month with the launch of its inaugural Eco-Upgrade Project for small business owners in Ontario. The project aims to help businesses become more eco-friendly by providing eco-upgrade grants from a total grant pool of $30,000.

"Small businesses can have a big impact and play an important role in affecting Canadian climate change goals by reducing their own environmental footprint," said Sarah Saso, Director, ESG and Social Impact, Meridian. "Whether it's the installation of solar panels or upgrading your office lighting with energy-efficient LEDs, it all adds up to make a positive impact on the environment."

The Earth Month Eco-Upgrade Project is just one of many ways that Meridian is working to promote Environmental Social Governance (ESG). As part of its climate commitment, Meridian has pledged to implement impactful climate policies and provide financial support for businesses and Members to help transition to a cleaner economy.

The Earth Month Eco-Upgrade Project will provide a total grant pool of $30,000 to be distributed among eligible businesses. There will be one large eco-upgrade selected to a maximum value of $15,000, two medium sized upgrades to a maximum value of $5,000 each and the remainder of the budget will be divided up to grant as many smaller eco-upgrades as possible within the total grant pool.

There are many ways your business can make eco-friendly upgrades, for example:

Switch to a smart thermostat.





Swap out your packaging with a reusable or compostable alternative.





Fix plumbing leaks and upgrade to high efficiency toilets and appliances to cut down on water usage.





Invest in a smart composter.





Start using eco-friendly cleaning products.





Upgrade appliances and electronics to take advantage of energy-efficient options, like using a laptop instead of a desktop computer.





Switch to an electronic system for paperwork and receipts.

Submit for a grant by visiting Meridian's website. Describe the eco-upgrade you want to make, why you want to make it, and how it would impact your business. Any business in Ontario can apply. The submission window closes on Sunday, April 30th at 11:59 p.m.

For more information on the Earth Month Eco-Upgrade Project or to apply for a grant, you can visit Meridian's official Eco Upgrade Project webpage.

About Meridian

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and second largest in Canada, helping to grow the lives of our more than 360,000 Members. Meridian has $30.0 billion in assets under management (December 31, 2022) and delivers a full range of financial services online, by phone, by mobile and through a network of 89 branches across Ontario, and business banking services in 15 locations. Meridian cardholders also have access to over 43,000 surcharge-free ABMs in North America with THE EXCHANGE® Network and the Allpoint Network in the US. For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca, follow us on Twitter @MeridianCU or visit us on Facebook.

