Meridian launches brand campaign to help Canadians navigate their "What if" life experiences

Get Ready for "What if …?"

"Resilience is what helps us navigate stress situations, bounce back and keep going," said David Moore, Chief Marketing Officer, Meridian. "The 'What if' campaign speaks to our need to prepare, plan and gain perspective as we face the unexpected. As a company, Meridian can't promise positive outcomes but we can bring resources, tools and support to make our Members' life journeys a bit easier."

While the campaign takes a video first approach, leveraging multiple lengths and formats across traditional and streaming TV, it is accompanied by a contextual out of home buy to meet Canadians where they will be in the coming months.

"Video is undoubtedly one of the most powerful mediums for us to share this message and with the fragmentation of television audiences, we knew we had to reach Canadians where and when they were viewing their content. We also wanted to make an impact outdoors as Canadians all count down the days until we can get out safely in warmer weather," says Moore.

Where to get some resilience building

Meridian's supporting website GetReadyForWhatIf.ca features interactive resources, articles, tools, and other content that highlights how financial. mental and physical well-being interconnect. The online resource actively encourages Ontarians to prepare for financial and other "What ifs" by partnering with their Meridian team to achieve their goals, whether they be home ownership, financial goal setting or early retirement plans.

Moore says Members can expect to see Meridian's new "What if" brand positioning woven into every aspect of its business highlighting the importance of resilience. This includes branch communications, public-facing digital and social content and practical, online supports like mortgage tools to help first-time buyers scenario plan for the unexpected.

92% of Members Report Meridian Made a Positive Difference in their lives

The inspiration point for Meridian's new resilience focus is the relationship it has with its Members. "We're proud that Meridian's personal, Member-first approach creates strong, ongoing relationships that help our Members build strong foundations," says Moore. "In fact, 92% of our Members report Meridian made a positive difference in their lives."

"As Canadians ready for the future and focus on rebuilding after the uncertainty of the pandemic, we want them to know that Meridian is here to actively support and empower them on their journey to achieving greater resilience," sums up Maurin.

The Ontario-wide "What if" campaign was created in collaboration with SOS Design and Twenty6Two.

Canadians are encouraged to visit GetReadyForWhatIf.ca on Meridian's website, for tools, resources and information about how to build their resilience. Follow #getreadyforwhatif #meridian.

About Meridian

With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union and the second largest in Canada, helping to grow the lives of more than 370,000 Members and customers. Meridian has $ 26.6 billion in assets under management (as at March 31, 2021) and delivers a full range of financial services online, by phone, by mobile and through a network of 89 branches across Ontario, and business banking services in 15 locations. Meridian cardholders have access to over 43,000 surcharge-free ATMs in North America with THE EXCHANGE® Network and the Allpoint Network in the United States. For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca, follow us on Twitter @MeridianCU or see our Facebook site.

