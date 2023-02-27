Meridian implements enhanced security protocols in branch network

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Effective immediately, Meridian is implementing a series of enhanced security procedures including a very significant reduction to on-site cash holdings, all designed to protect employees and members who use our branch services.

"Based on unfortunate recent events, these enhanced security measures are necessary to ensure the health and safety of our employees and Members, our top priority," said Wade Stayzer, COO, Meridian. "As we work through the operational aspects of implementing these new procedures, we ask our Members in advance for their patience and support. We appreciate their loyalty and their business."

Meridian's course of action is imperative given two recent robberies in December 2022 and February 2023, both currently under police investigation. No staff employees were harmed. Meridian is cooperating closely with the police and have consulted with them in adopting these enhanced precautions. Given these circumstances, we are unable to comment further.

The new protocols are being implemented in all of Meridian's 89 branches.

About Meridian

With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and second largest in Canada, helping to grow the lives of our more than 360,000 Members. Meridian has $30.0 billion in assets under management (December 31, 2022) and delivers a full range of financial services online, by phone, by mobile and through a network of 89 branches across Ontario, and business banking services in 15 locations. Meridian cardholders also have access to over 43,000 surcharge-free ABMs in North America with THE EXCHANGE® Network and the Allpoint Network in the US. For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca, follow us on Twitter @MeridianCU or visit us on Facebook.

