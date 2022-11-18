Meridian Employee is the First Female Recipient of the 2022 Governance Professional of the Year Award

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Brigitte Catellier, Vice President, Corporate Governance, Meridian, is the recipient of the 2022 Governance Professional of the Year Award. Brigitte is the first woman to receive the award since its introduction in 2018.

Every year, the Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) community gathers for the Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs). The EGAs allow for the celebration of good governance across Canada, through the recognition of the important contributions that governance professionals, their boards and companies have made.

"We are incredibly proud of Brigitte's well deserved Governance Professional of the Year Award win," said Karen Farbridge, Board Chair, Meridian. "Good governance is vital to any organization. Brigitte's vast experience, deep expertise, and strong leadership skills has brought success and helped to play a key contributing role at Meridian."

Brigitte is an accomplished and dedicated governance professional with close to 30 years in corporate governance roles across multiple regulated industries. Throughout her career, Brigitte has set out to innovate and enhance the corporate governance practices of the organizations that she joined.

During her tenure, Brigitte has revitalized Meridian's Board oversight, spearheading a collaborative process with all stakeholders, ensuring the Board's oversight of risk, culture, strategy, and technology were effectively and strategically divided. Her work has played an instrumental role, helping lead the Meridian Credit Union Governance team to win the GPC EGA Board/Director Effectiveness award for three consecutive years (2019-21).

About Meridian

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and second largest in Canada, helping to grow the lives of our more than 360,000 Members. Meridian has $29.5 billion in assets under management (September 30, 2022) and delivers a full range of financial services online, by phone, by mobile and through a network of 89 branches across Ontario, and business banking services in 15 locations. Meridian cardholders also have access to over 43,000 surcharge-free ABMs in North America with THE EXCHANGE® Network and the Allpoint Network in the US. For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca, follow us on Twitter @MeridianCU or visit us on Facebook.

