Meridian Credit Union closing branches early

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The health and safety of our employees and Members is our top priority. Due to deteriorating weather conditions, Meridian Credit Union is closing its branches at 2:00 p.m. today. Conditions across the province vary and we already have a number of branches that have closed. We may have branches unable to remain open until 2:00 pm.

Our contact centre remains open until 12:00 a.m. midnight and can be reached by calling: 1-866-592-2226.

We are monitoring storm conditions and will re-evaluate plans for branches scheduled to remain open tomorrow. If planning to go to a branch on Saturday, December 24, Members are asked to call ahead first.

As always, Members can access our online platform www.meridiancu.ca for their banking needs.

About Meridian



We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and second largest in Canada, helping to grow the lives of our more than 360,000 Members. Meridian has $29.5 billion in assets under management (September 30, 2022) and delivers a full range of financial services online, by phone, by mobile and through a network of 89 branches across Ontario, and business banking services in 15 locations. Meridian cardholders also have access to over 43,000 surcharge-free ABMs in North America with THE EXCHANGE® Network and the Allpoint Network in the US. For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca, follow us on Twitter @MeridianCU or visit us on Facebook.

SOURCE Meridian Credit Union

For further information: Teresa Pagnutti, Public Relations, Meridian, [email protected]; 416-275-3816