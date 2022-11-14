MERIDIAN CREDIT UNION BECOMES LARGEST CERTIFIED LIVING WAGE EMPLOYER IN ONTARIO

Fair compensation for employees translates to improved

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Meridian marks an important milestone today in becoming the largest employer to become certified by the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN). A living wage reflects an income that a worker must bring home in order to meet their basic living needs and participate more fully in life, work and community.

"Our employees power Meridian's purpose and we have a commitment to support their financial security and economic well-being," says Jay-Ann Gilfoy, President & CEO, Meridian. "As a Certified Living Wage Employer, we are building resilience and wealth in the communities where we live and work."

With 2000 employees in 89 branches, and 15 business centres across Ontario, Meridian is committed to paying at least the highest living wage rate in Ontario—which is the GTA rate of $23.15 per hour—to all eligible employees across the province. This rate is adjusted by the OLWN to incorporate any benefit programs that are provided by Meridian to its employees.

"Credit unions have been a strong and influential ally to the living wage movement in Ontario, and that's why we are so pleased to welcome Meridian to our network," says Anne Coleman, Program Manager of the OLWN. "Paying a living wage is a tremendous expression of respect for individual workers, their families, and the communities where they live."

The living wage is updated annually in November to ensure that it accurately reflects changing living expenses and is based on the actual costs of living in a specific geographic location.

"We're keenly aware that current economic conditions and the rising cost of living has made it difficult for many people to feel financially secure," says Jay-Ann. "Living wage certification is an actionable step that companies and organizations can take to help improve the overall well-being of their employees and communities."

Benefits of Becoming a Living Wage Employer

Employees who earn a living wage experience increased mental and physical health, and economic well-being.

Employers paying a living wage experience a decrease in employee turnover and absenteeism, increased retention and productivity, and savings on rehiring and retraining.

Living Wage Employers offer their employees an opportunity to build a career and improve their well-being.

