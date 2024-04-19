Meridian Celebrates Small Business Award Winners and Strategy Milestones

Arlene Dickinson, Sebastien Clovis, join Meridian leaders at Annual General Meeting to connect with Small Business Owners

TORONTO, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Meridian, Ontario's largest credit union and of the largest in Canada, celebrated its corporate milestones and its Small Business Big Impact Award winners at this year's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 18, 2024 at the Meridian Arts Center in Toronto.

The event included a Small Business Marketplace, a panel discussion with the winners of the 2023 Small Business Big Impact Awards, a Keynote address by Arlene Dickinson of CBC Dragon's Den, and a chance for Board of Directors and Executive team to connect directly with Members and small business owners alike. The event was hosted by Sebastian Clovis of HGTV.

"In a year filled with many challenges, Meridian remained steadfast in its commitment to its core principle of Members helping Members," said Jay-Ann Gilfoy, President and CEO, Meridian. "We wanted to recognize that Canadians, and particularly small business owners, have navigated numerous economic challenges recently. Our dedication to supporting our Members, and the communities where they live and work has never wavered. We continue to double down on our Meridian For Good Strategy, which focuses on helping our Members achieve their best life by integrating our purpose into everything we do."

Meridian strives to provide essential financial resources and guidance to everyone, especially those who lack access. The delivery involves empowering people to prepare for a better future—one that is lasting, adaptable, and diverse—while building financial confidence.

"Co-operatives embody the collective effort of individuals working together to enhance their surroundings and contribute to a more equitable world," said Karen Farbridge, Chair of Meridian. "Meridian is a shining example of how a cooperative financial institution can empower individuals, promote community well-being, and offer a more people-centric approach to financial services."

In 2023, Meridian consistently enhanced its services to better serve Members. From building a top ranked digital banking platform, to investing more in digital and analytics to add protection and help guard against cyber-attacks and fraud, Meridian focused on delivering differentiated banking experiences that prioritize Members and simplify the banking process, while building lasting relationships with both current and new Members. Members are at the centre of the Meridian For Good strategy, and will be the face of the new brand roll out in the coming months, which was previewed at the AGM.

"We were thrilled to offer our members an exclusive look at our new brand platform at the AGM," said Matthew Seagrim, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, Meridian. "Our brand platform amplifies our commitment to Members in every facet of member experience, our marketing and digital services. We know we are different, and we are proud of it. As a credit union, we don't have public shareholders — our Members are our owners. That means more of our profits are used to help support the communities of the Members we serve and help us to innovate our products and services."

Meridian 2023 Highlights

Meridian launched its 2023 ESG Report and 2023 Annual Report

Meridian Launched its First Home Buyer Savings Account available to both Wealth and Retail Members.

Meridian announced new chequing account service charge packages to provide Members with more choice in meeting their day-to-day banking needs.

Meridian continued to expand programs that support new Canadians and equity deserving groups. These include our Retail Purpose Lending Programs; the BDC Accelerator Program; and the New to Canada program to better support new Canadians.

program to better support new Canadians. Meridian invested $3.4 million in 2023 in local communities through our social impact programing. This program includes key initiatives such as The Good Neighbour Program, the Sean Jackson Scholarship, My Commitment to Communities Employee Program.

in 2023 in local communities through our social impact programing. This program includes key initiatives such as The Good Neighbour Program, the Sean Jackson Scholarship, My Commitment to Communities Employee Program. Meridian employees contributed a total of 4,322 volunteer hours in 2023.

Meridian was recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers.

Top 100 Employers. Meridian was recognized as a leader when it comes to inclusivity, as recipients of the Pride Niagara Unity Award and the 2023 Commitment Unity Award.

Meridian was recognized among the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces.

About Meridian

Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and one of the largest in Canada. Guided by our purpose, "helping you achieve your best life," Meridian delivers personal, business and wealth financial solutions to over 380,000 Members. Our bold Meridian for Good strategy is aimed at helping people get access to the money and advice they need; plan for a better future that is clean, resilient, and diverse; and be financially confident. Meridian has two operating subsidiaries: Meridian OneCap Credit Corp ("MOCC") and motusbank. For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca.

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

