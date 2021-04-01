Mercury Financing Corp. Extended Credit Facilities With Arianne Phosphate Inc.

MONTRÉAL, April 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Mercury Financing Corp. ("Mercury") announces that on March 31, 2021 it has extended Arianne Phosphate Inc.'s ("Arianne" and collectively with Mercury, the "Parties") current credit facilities (the "Transaction"). The extended credit facilities now total $24,892,949 and will expire in five years. The credit facilities granted to Arianne has a reduced annual interest rate equal to 8% with all interest capitalized through the end of the facility. In conjunction with the amended credit facility, Mercury has received 32,000,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.33 per share, good for a period of 5 years. These warrants are subject to a "warrant blocker" provision whereby Mercury shall not be entitled to exercise warrants resulting in Mercury holding more than 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Arianne.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Mercury also exercised its 26,780,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.2466 per common share that were set to expire on June 15, 2021 to acquire 26,780,000 common shares of Arianne.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, Mercury held, directly or indirectly, (i) 3,214,000 common shares, representing approximately 2.19% of the outstanding common shares of Arianne and (ii) common share purchase warrants entitling Mercury to purchase 26,780,000 common shares of Arianne (the "Former Warrants"). Assuming the exercise of all Former Warrants held by Mercury prior to the closing of the Transaction, it would have owned 29,994,000 common shares, representing, on a partially diluted basis, 17.30% of Arianne's common shares that would then be issued and outstanding.

Immediately following the closing of the Transaction, Mercury holds, directly or indirectly, (i) 29,994,000 common shares, representing approximately 17.30% of the outstanding common shares of Arianne and (ii) common share purchase warrants entitling Mercury to purchase 32,000,000 common shares of Arianne (the "Current Warrants"). Assuming the exercise of all Current Warrants held by Mercury following the closing of the Transaction, it would own 61,994,000 common shares, representing, on a partially diluted basis, 30.19% of Arianne's common shares that would then be issued and outstanding.

The Transaction is a private transaction that did not take place on any market or exchange.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mercury may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional common shares of Arianne and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of Arianne in the open market or otherwise, and Mercury reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Arianne and other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Mercury in connection with the Transaction is available on Arianne's SEDAR profile. This news release is being issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation.

SOURCE Mercury Financing Corp.

For further information: Mr. Paul Smith, Mercury Financing Corp., Suite 4 - 210 Governors Square, P.O. Box 32311, Grand Cayman, KY1-1209, Cayman Islands, Tel.: +1 345 945 7676