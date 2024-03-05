KIRKLAND, QC, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - As part of our commitment to embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion into our business, Merck Canada is continually exploring ways to give back to the communities we serve. As such, we are pleased to announce the new Merck Canada Indigenous Student Scholarship, administered by Universities Canada/Universités Canada.

The objective of this scholarship is to provide financial assistance and support to Indigenous people who wish to pursue or are currently pursuing higher education.

"We recognize the significant barriers that Indigenous students often face in accessing higher education due to financial constraints, lack of resources, and systemic challenges. We at Merck Canada hope this scholarship will empower Indigenous, Inuit, and Métis students to pursue their educational goals", said Marie-Claude Lapointe, Director of Human Resources at Merck Canada.

About the program

The Merck Canada Indigenous Student Scholarship is a bursary of $5,000 CAD for Indigenous students who want to pursue an undergraduate degree in the field of their choice. Up to eight (8) scholarships will be available.

Indigenous, Inuit, and Métis students entering or returning to full-time studies in a first Bachelor (undergraduate program) in the 2024-2025 academic year are invited to apply through the scholarship application portal.

The application period is from March 5 – April 5, 2024, and scholarships will be disbursed for the 2024 fall university term.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities.

In Canada, Merck markets a broad range of vaccines, pharmaceutical and animal health products and is one of the top R&D investors in Canada, with investments totaling more than $90 million in 2022 and more than $1.6 billion since 2000. Based in Kirkland, Québec, Merck employs approximately 635 people across the country. For more information about our operations in Canada, visit www.merck.ca and connect with us on LinkedIn @MerckCanada.

SOURCE Merck Canada Inc.