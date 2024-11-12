Merchant Opportunities Fund Wins 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Award for Best 3-Year Return

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Merchant Opportunities Fund, a Vancouver-based private credit fund focused on investing in specialty finance portfolios, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Award for Best 3-Year Return in the Private Debt category. This award underscores the Fund's commitment to delivering exceptional performance and reliability for its investors over the long term.

The annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program has a two-fold objective: first, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments in Canada's hedge fund industry and second, to raise awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community. The Merchant Opportunities Fund's top 3-year return highlights its unique investment strategy, combining prudence with a focus on specialty finance portfolios that drive attractive, consistent returns. The Fund has achieved a compound annual return net of fees of over 9% since inception, with a proven track record spanning 14 years. More recently, the fund delivered a compound annual return net of fees of approximately 13% in the last 3 years.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized with this award." said David Gens, Managing Partner & CEO of the Merchant Opportunities Fund. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns to our investors, while also contributing to the prosperity of small businesses and individuals across North America."

About Merchant Opportunities Fund



The Merchant Opportunities Fund offers private investors the opportunity to access institutional-grade returns with flexible liquidity options. Investing in short-term, small to mid-sized business credit and consumer loans originated by established specialty finance companies, the Fund has helped over 15,000 businesses and individuals since 2010. To learn more, visit www.merchantopportunitiesfund.com .

