Merchant Opportunities Fund, in Collaboration with Merchant Growth, Expands Credit Facility to $240 Million

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Merchant Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"), a Vancouver-based private debt fund specializing in investments in specialty finance portfolios, today announced a further expansion to its syndicated revolving credit facility with BMO and a syndicate of other lenders. The committed credit facility was increased from $165 million to $240 million.

BMO continues to serve as Agent and Sole Bookrunner on the syndicated revolving credit facility. "This latest expansion underscores both the strength of our track record and the deepening confidence of our world-class financial partners," said David Gens, Founder & CEO of the Fund. "With increased capacity, we are even better positioned to capitalize on high-quality opportunities in the specialty finance sector and to continue delivering strong, stable returns for our investors."

Through its 15-year track record of prudence and profitability, Merchant Opportunities Fund has helped investors generate attractive and consistent returns while also contributing to the prosperity of more than 15,000 businesses and individuals. The majority of the Fund's capital is deployed into opportunities originated by Merchant Growth, Canada's leader in digitally originated small business financing. Since its inception in 2010, the Fund has generated a compound annual return net of all fees of approximately 10% for its investors.

About Merchant Opportunities Fund

Merchant Opportunities Fund offers private investors the opportunity to access institutional-grade returns with flexible liquidity options. Investing in short-term, small to mid-sized business and consumer financings originated by established specialty finance companies, the Fund has deployed over $1.4 billion of capital since 2010.

To learn more, visit www.merchantopportunitiesfund.com.

SOURCE Merchant Opportunities Fund

Aidan Vaandering, Director, Fund Distribution, Merchant Opportunities Fund, (778) 866-4082