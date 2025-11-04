Merchant Opportunities Fund Wins Multiple Top Rankings at 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Merchant Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"), a Vancouver-based private credit fund focused on investing in small business financing and other specialty credit portfolios, announced today that it received multiple honours at the 2025 Alternative IQ Canadian Hedge Fund Awards in the Private Credit category:

First Place: 5-Year Return

5-Year Return Second Place: 1-Year Return

1-Year Return Second Place: 10-Year Return

10-Year Return Third Place: 3-Year Return

These distinctions underscore the Fund's consistent performance, disciplined investment process, and ability to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns through varying market conditions.

Since inception in 2010, Merchant Opportunities Fund has achieved a compound annual return (net of fees) exceeding 9%. Over the past three years, the Fund has delivered a compound annual return (net of fees) of approximately 12%.

"These awards reflect the strength and repeatability of our investment process and the resilience of private credit as an asset class," said David Gens, Managing Partner & CEO of Merchant Opportunities Fund. "We remain focused on generating stable, attractive, risk-adjusted returns for our investors while continuing to provide vital capital to small businesses and individuals across North America."

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program exists to both celebrate excellence within Canada's hedge fund industry and to raise awareness of that expertise among the broader investment community.

About Merchant Opportunities Fund

Merchant Opportunities Fund offers private investors access to specialty credit portfolios which have consistently generated stable returns paired with flexible liquidity options. Investing primarily in short-term, small to mid-sized business and consumer loans originated by established specialty finance companies, the Fund has helped over 15,000 businesses and individuals since 2010 and advanced over $1 billion in these categories. To learn more, visit www.merchantopportunitiesfund.com.

Media & Investor Relations: Aidan Vaandering, Director, Fund Distribution, Merchant Opportunities Fund, Phone: 778-866-4082, Email: [email protected]