Merchant Opportunities Fund, in Collaboration with Merchant Growth, Expands BMO Credit Facility to $150 Million

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Merchant Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"), a Vancouver-based private debt fund specializing in investments in specialty finance portfolios, today announced a significant expansion to its syndicated revolving credit facility with the Bank of Montreal ("BMO") and a syndicate of other lenders. The facility consists of a $130 million committed amount with a conditional accordion of up to an additional $20 million.

BMO continues to serve as Agent and Sole Bookrunner on the syndicated revolving credit facility.

"This expansion reflects both the strength of our track record and the trust we've earned from world-class financial partners," said David Gens, Founder & CEO of the Fund. "With increased capacity, we are even better positioned to capitalize on high-quality opportunities in the specialty finance sector and to continue delivering strong, stable returns for our investors."

Through its 15-year track record of prudence and profitability, Merchant Opportunities Fund has helped investors generate attractive and consistent returns while also contributing to the prosperity of more than 15,000 businesses and individuals. The majority of the Fund's capital is invested in loans originated by Merchant Growth, Canada's leader in digitally originated small business loans. Since its inception in 2010, the Fund has generated a compound annual return net of all fees of over 9% for its investors.

About Merchant Opportunities Fund

Merchant Opportunities Fund offers private investors the opportunity to access institutional-grade returns with flexible liquidity options. Investing in short-term, small to mid-sized business credit and consumer loans originated by established specialty finance companies, the Fund has deployed over $1 billion of capital since 2010.

To learn more, visit www.merchantopportunitiesfund.com.

SOURCE Merchant Opportunities Fund

Media Contact: Aidan Vaandering | Director, Fund Distribution | Merchant Opportunities Fund, (778) 866-4082 | [email protected]