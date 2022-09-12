MERCHANT OPPORTUNITIES FUND CLOSES AN INVESTMENT FROM TRICOR PACIFIC CAPITAL INC.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Merchant Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"), a Vancouver-based specialty finance fund, is pleased to announce a material investment from Tricor Pacific Capital Inc. ("Tricor"), one of Canada's leading family offices.

"We have been very impressed with the uncorrelated returns to traditional asset classes generated by Merchant Opportunities Fund, in particular coming out of COVID-19, and we are excited to be adding additional diversity to our holdings through this investment", said Derek Senft, Managing Director of Tricor.

"It is great to see that our strong results are being recognized by top-tier investors like Tricor. This is a very exciting time to invest in specialty finance, which we expect to generate superior risk-adjusted returns over the long-term, due to continued growth in the space, the application of data science and financial technology, and the incredible diversification that's inherent in specialty finance portfolios," said David Gens, CEO & Managing Partner of Merchant Opportunities Fund.

Receiving strong support from a diverse base of new investors, Merchant Opportunities Fund will continue to pursue its strategy of investing in short-term, high-yielding loan portfolios across a range of industries. In addition to strong asset growth, the Fund is experiencing record portfolio return performance, which can be attributed to the strength of the underlying underwriting models & processes that are being employed in its strategies.

About Merchant Opportunities Fund

Merchant Opportunities Fund has a twelve-year performance record and provides exceptional liquidity for investors through flexible redemption policies & quarterly distributions, while also providing a return profile that is uncorrelated to traditional asset classes.

Merchant Opportunities Fund was founded with a mission to provide investors with what we view as the best of private and public markets: returns typically only accessible to institutional investors through private loan portfolios; coupled with lower volatility and greater liquidity options than typically available in private markets. We do this by investing in short-term, small to mid-sized business and consumer credit originated by successful specialty finance companies. Since 2010, our capital has contributed to the prosperity of more than 14,000 Canadian businesses and individuals. To learn more, visit www.merchantopportunitiesfund.com.

About Tricor Pacific Capital Inc.

Established in 1996, Tricor Pacific Capital ("Tricor") is a Vancouver-based family-owned investment firm. Actively investing its capital and operating knowledge in a diverse group of companies and investments, Tricor seeks to build and hold its investments intergenerationally to create a lasting impact on the lives of its partners, employees, families, and communities. For more information, visit www.tricorpacific.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Fund to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the assumptions, plans, intentions or expectations upon which these forward-looking statements are based will occur.

For further information please contact: Colton Marentette, Vice President, Capital Markets, (236) 888-7900, [email protected]

