Merchant Growth Launches New Line of Credit for Small Businesses

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Merchant Growth is now in market with a Line Of Credit product for small businesses. With a flexible, cost-effective and much needed solution, Merchant Growth, a leading provider of financing to small businesses in Canada, is very pleased to be broadening their offerings in support of Canada's most crucial economic engine - small businesses.

"We are very pleased to be providing a flexible financing solution that can be drawn or repaid at will by business owners", said David Gens, CEO, of Merchant Growth. "We have had this product on our roadmap for some time now and we're pleased we can get this product to market during these challenging times for small businesses. Our mission is to provide the most convenient financing experience to Canadian business owners, and an open-ended credit product where businesses have real-time control over how much credit they use is critical in fulfilling this mission".

About Merchant Growth

Merchant Growth is a leading Canadian financial technology company that specializes in small business financing. Over the past decade, Merchant Growth has supported Canadian businesses with hundreds of millions of dollars in growth financing. Using an innovative approach that includes the latest technology, complete transparency and thoughtful customer care, Merchant Growth is committed to helping make business financing easy to understand and accessible. To learn more, visit: www.merchantgrowth.com.

