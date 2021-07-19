Merchant Growth Acquires Company Capital

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Merchant Growth, together with its funding vehicle, the Merchant Opportunities Fund, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the portfolio and business assets of Victoria, BC based, Company Capital Inc.

Company Capital Inc. has been supporting small businesses across Canada for their working capital needs since their inception in 2011. They share the Merchant Growth philosophy of open disclosure and a strong customer relationship management ethos.

David Gens, Founder, President & CEO of Merchant Growth notes: "We look forward to welcoming each and every Company Capital customer to Merchant Growth, and we commit to serving our new customers for a long time". Founder of Company Capital, Steve Clark goes on to say "We believe our customers will be well looked after by the Merchant Growth team".



About Merchant Growth

Merchant Growth is a leading Canadian financial technology company that specializes in small business financing. Over the past decade, Merchant Growth has supported Canadian businesses with hundreds of millions of dollars in growth financing. Using an innovative approach that includes the latest technology, complete transparency and thoughtful customer care, Merchant Growth is committed to helping make business financing easy to understand and accessible. To learn more, visit: www.merchantgrowth.com.

