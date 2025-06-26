MERCER PARK OPPORTUNITIES CORP. ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Mercer Park Opportunities Corp. (TSX: SPAC.U) (TSX: SPAC.RT.U) and (TSX: SPAC.WT.U) ("Mercer" or the "Corporation") filed its annual information form on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus ("SEDAR+") and may be viewed by interested parties under the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Corporation would also like to provide a brief update on the status of its qualifying acquisition. The Corporation is currently in the process of identifying specific target business(es) with which to pursue a qualifying acquisition but has not entered into any definitive agreement with respect to a qualifying acquisition as of the date hereof. Consistent with its IPO prospectus, the Corporation is considering potential targets in a few different industries and business sectors, including cannabis, for its qualifying acquisition.

Senior management will be hosting an investor conference call to provide a business update and allow holders of Class A restricted voting shares the opportunity to hear from and ask questions of management. The call will be hosted by: Jonathan Sandelman, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director and Joshua Snyder, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions.

Conference Call Details: Please call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

Date: July 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Dial-in Number: 203-626-2883

About Mercer Park Opportunities Corp.

Mercer Park Opportunities Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting a qualifying acquisition. The Corporation's registered and head offices are both located at the offices of CO Services Cayman Limited, Willow House, Cricket Square, Grand Cayman KY1 1001, Cayman Islands.

About Mercer Park III, L.P.

Mercer Park III, L.P. is a limited partnership formed under the laws of Delaware that is indirectly controlled by Jonathan Sandelman.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's and Mercer Park III L.P.'s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation and Mercer Park III, L.P., that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, intentions related to the Corporation's qualifying acquisition and related transactions, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the annual information form dated June 26, 2025 and the prospectus dated July 16, 2024. Neither Corporation nor Mercer Park III, L.P. undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Jonathan Sandelman, Mercer Park Opportunities Corp., Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director, [email protected], 917-819-6685; Joshua Snyder, Mercer Park Opportunities Corp., Head of Mergers and Acquisitions, [email protected], 917-819-668