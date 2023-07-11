Mercer Bradley Celebrates Landmark 15th Anniversary

WINNIPEG, MB, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Mercer Bradley, an accounting staffing and recruiting firm serving the Manitoba area, is thrilled to announce its 15th business anniversary.

Since opening their doors in 2008, the team at Mercer Bradley has worked diligently to connect the right people to the right jobs, driving success for the clients and candidates they serve. Through dramatic changes in their industry, the economy and labor markets, and the way organizations staff and hire, Mercer Bradley has flourished by building long-term relationships and always doing the right thing.

When interviewed, President Angela Chambers shared the credit for reaching this milestone anniversary with her staff. "Our team works hard to develop and maintain rewarding relationships with clients and candidates as they progress throughout their careers," stated Chambers, "We appreciate the trust given to us and are proud of the noble work we do."

Chambers and the entire Mercer Bradley team are grateful for the opportunity to provide exceptional service and results to the employers and job seekers they've served over the years. As they look to the future, they plan to continue listening closely to the needs of our clients and candidates so they can make great placements for them.

About Mercer Bradley

As a professional recruitment firm that includes Chartered Professional Accountants, we have worked in every aspect of accounting, with every size of company, in virtually every industry sector. As accountants, numbers are important to us, but not as important as people. Our accounting recruitment agency is successful because we focus on individuals. Whether it's a client looking to hire, or a candidate searching for a job, by working closely with people, we make great matches.

By bringing our unique experience and perspective to the job of recruitment, we have been able to develop our own responsive and effective placement tools, which help those we partner with achieve a higher level of success. You can count on us to always do the right thing. We will share our knowledge and resources with you, we will treat you and your people with great respect, and we will be ethical, honest and transparent in all that we do. It is the right thing to do; it's what has made us, our clients and our candidates successful.

For further information: Angela Chambers, President & Managing Partner, Mercer Bradley, Main #: 204-272-6054, Email: [email protected]