Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Canada Announces Top Management Changes
Nov 07, 2019, 09:00 ET
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- Mercedes-Benz Financial Services (MBFS) Canada Corporation, a leading financial services provider and a company of Daimler Mobility AG, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Ryan as President and CEO of the organization. In this role, he will lead the Canadian divisions of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Daimler Truck Financial with a team of 165 dedicated employees. He succeeds Stefan Karrenbauer, who was appointed Managing Director of MBFS Turkey in August 2019.
Ryan will report directly to Peter Henn, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Mobility AG responsible for the Americas Region, and serve as a member of the region's executive leadership team.
"With more than 20 years in the industry, James brings deep knowledge and a proven track record to his new role," said Henn. "I am confident he will bring innovative and customer-focused leadership to the Canadian team, further growing our focus on providing exceptional experiences for our customers."
Ryan joined the company in 1997, as a member of the company's International Associate Management Program. He has held leadership roles in Germany and the United States on both the automotive and financial services sides of the organization. Since 2012, he was a member of the Daimler Mobility AG global Executive Committee in Germany, an extension of the company's global Board of Management. During this time, he was an instrumental contributor in setting the company's global strategy.
"I am excited to lead the Canadian team and to continue to strengthen our partnerships with Mercedes-Benz Canada, Daimler Trucks North America and our valued dealer partners," said Ryan. "With the entire team I look forward to developing new products and services to meet the evolving needs of our customers."
About Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Canada
Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Canada, located in Mississauga, Ontario, supports the sales efforts of Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars, Vans and Daimler Commercial Vehicles in Canada by offering premier financial services to retail customers and the dealer network. Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Canada provides lease and purchase options, as well as insurance products to customers who choose Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Commercial Vehicle customers in Canada enjoy the benefits of leasing, financing and insuring their Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built and Fuso vehicles with Daimler Truck Financial. For more information, go to: mercedes-benz.ca/mbfs
SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Canada
For further information: Melinda Mernovage, 248-482-5493, melinda.mernovage@daimler.com., http://mercedes-benz.ca/mbfs
