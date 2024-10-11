Meraki Acquisition One, Inc. Terminates Proposed Qualifying Transaction

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Meraki Acquisition One, Inc. (TSXV: MRKI.P) (the "Company") announces that it has terminated its proposed transaction with Vaultex Pte. Ltd. ("Vaultex") which would have resulted in a reverse takeover of the Company (the "Transaction"). The Company will continue to evaluate and seek other acquisition opportunities with a view to completing a qualifying transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and will provide further updates in due course. In addition, the Company is in the process of seeking approval from the TSXV for the resumption of trading of the Company's common shares.

No deposit or cash advance was made by the Company to Vaultex in connection with the Transaction.

About Meraki Acquisition One, Inc.

The Company has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than a minimum amount of cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the TSXV Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies, until Completion of the "qualifying transaction", the Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a proposed "qualifying transaction".

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including any proposed future qualifying transaction of the Company. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

Joel Arberman, Chief Executive Officer at (516) 299-9092 or [email protected].