The $300,000 initiative brings together national and regional expertise to address globally significant research challenges, including climate resilience, marine hazard prediction, and sustainable resource use. The collaboration will also support Indigenous-led stewardship, student mobility, and new international research partnerships.

Expanding Ocean Research Capacity

The collaboration's long-term goal is to develop a national ocean research collaboration across Canada's three coasts, and to prepare a new major funding proposal for Pacific and Western Arctic ocean science initiatives. Guided by the stewardship priorities of Indigenous and coastal communities, the project will:

Build stronger national connections between Canada's Pacific research institutions and MEOPAR's national network.

Expand training and mobility opportunities for students and researchers across the country.

Develop international research partnerships with Chile, France, and beyond.

Increase access to ocean research infrastructure across the eastern Pacific Rim and Western Arctic, and data to support informed decision-making.

Advance climate resilience and coastal community adaptation through new monitoring, prediction, and knowledge mobilization tools.

About the Partnership

PMSA has committed $150,000 to this initiative, with MEOPAR matching funding for a total project budget of $300,000. Funds will support research coordination, Indigenous consultations, workshops, mobility programs, public engagement initiatives, and the Bamfield Marine Science Centre campus plan.

"Canada has the longest coastline in the world and we must use this advantage to improve the economic and environmental prospects of the country. The Pacific Marine Science Alliance recognizes the need for a transformative investment in Pacific and Western Arctic Ocean research and education. By partnering with MEOPAR we will expand our impact nationally and internationally and build the research, innovation and teaching programs needed to support the next generation of students, scientists and engineers seeking to unlock the ocean's potential for the benefit of all Canadians."



-- David H. Turpin, CM, PhD, LLD, DSc, FRSC, Chair, Pacific Marine Science Alliance

"Global ocean ecosystems, and the people who depend on them, face grave threats, including rising temperatures, acidification, deoxygenation and biodiversity loss. This new partnership will enable researchers at the five PMSA-member universities to work together with colleagues across Canada and internationally, developing new approaches to understanding our changing oceans, and innovative solutions to the marine sustainability challenges of today and into the future."

-- Philippe Tortell, Professor, Dept. of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, PMSA Board Member



"This collaboration reflects MEOPAR's commitment to connecting and coordinating Canada's ocean research efforts from coast to coast to coast. By working closely with the Pacific Marine Science Alliance Society, we are not only building new capacity in western Canada but also strengthening national and international partnerships that will help keep Canada strategic and impactful in the critical work of ocean research and management. Together, with PMSA we are laying the groundwork for unprecedented collaboration, transformative research, and innovation that will benefit coastal communities, the blue economy, and our ocean."



-- Jamie Snook, Executive Director, MEOPAR

About MEOPAR

The Marine Environmental Observation, Prediction and Response Network (MEOPAR) is a national non-profit organization that connects Canada's ocean researchers, industry, government, and communities. MEOPAR fosters collaboration, builds research capacity, and provides the knowledge and tools needed to manage risks and opportunities in Canada's changing oceans.

About PMSA

The Pacific Marine Science Alliance Society (PMSA) is a charitable organization dedicated to advancing marine science, education, and innovation on Canada's Pacific coast. Established over 50 years ago as a partnership between the University of Alberta, University of Calgary, Simon Fraser University, University of British Columbia, and the University of Victoria, PMSA exists to advance knowledge of ocean and coastal environments through collaboration, research, and education. PMSA owns and operates the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre (BMSC), western Canada's premier ocean research and education facility, which welcomes more than 1,500 students and 250 researchers annually to its campus on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Media Contacts: MEOPAR: Jamie Snook, Executive Director, Email: [email protected]; PMSA / Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre: David H. Turpin, CM, PhD, LLD, DSc, FRSC, Chair, Pacific Marine Science Alliance, Email: [email protected]