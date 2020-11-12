Mentora College of Business & Technology (MCBT) Announces Pathway Agreement with Georgian College

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Mentora College of Business & Technology (MCBT), part of the BAU Global Education Network, today announced the establishment of a program pathway agreement with Georgian College one of Ontario's leading public colleges.

Through the partnership agreement, students who complete MCBT's 48 week diploma program in Business Administration Management will receive six course exemptions towards Georgian College's 2-year Business Diploma program with Co-op and the 3-year Business Administration Advanced Diploma. In addition, MCBT students completing Mentora's 48-week Hotel Management program will receive six course exemptions towards Georgian College's 2-year Hospitality - Hotel and Resort Operations Management Diploma with Co-op and the 3-year Hospitality Administration Advanced Diploma.

"We are pleased to welcome Mentora College, part of the BAU Global network, as one of Georgian's valued pathway partners," said Kevin Weaver, Georgian College's Vice-President Academic. "BAU Global is highly regarded around the world for the delivery of quality higher education. Through this pathway agreement we can provide additional opportunity for Mentora College students to further their education and to experience Georgian College and its status as a leader in co-op education in Ontario."

Mentora College is now accepting students for its diploma programs in Business Administration Management and Hotel Management for its January 2021 intake.

"MCBT will be opening its doors to domestic and international students in January 2021," said Emrah Oyman, Executive Director of Operations for Mentora College of Business and Technology. "We have worked extremely hard to develop programming for our students to equip them with the skills and knowledge to enter Ontario's labour market and to further their education, if they choose to do so, through our pathway agreement into two of Georgian College's exceptional programs."

International students who successfully graduate from MCBT and who are eligible to attend Georgian through the pathway agreement may apply for a 3-year post-graduate work permit once they graduate from the Georgian College program. Mr. Oyman added, "On behalf of Mentora College and BAU Global we thank Georgian for their leadership and collaboration in making this pathway partnership a reality."

About Mentora College of Business & Technology (MCBT) - www.mentoracollege.ca

Mentora College of Business & Technology is registered as a private career college under the Private Career Colleges Act, 2005. It was established in 2019 and is part of BAU Global Education Network. Its downtown campus (located on the 2nd Floor, 543 Yonge Street, Toronto) offers diploma programs in Business Administration Management and Hotel Management.

For more information about MCBT or to arrange a socially distanced campus tour, visit https://mentoracollege.ca/ .

About BAU Global - bauglobal.com

Founded by Turkish education advocate, Enver Yücel, BAU Global is an international network of universities, language schools and global centres that form an academic community spread over three continents and eight countries. Students earn diplomas and degrees in architecture, art, business, design, education, engineering, health sciences, hospitality, information technology, law, medicine and more.

In addition to MCBT, BAU Global also includes the newly rebranded Mentora Language Academy (formerly Capital English Solutions/CES Toronto) and Fulford Academy in Brockville, Ontario, a private school offering grades 6-12, and emphasizes the innovative STEM+A (science, technology, engineering, math plus arts) approach and Advanced Placement (AP) to curriculum delivery.

About Georgian College - https://www.georgiancollege.ca/

Established in 1967, Georgian College (Canada) is a public college with 125+ market-driven programs offered to over 13,000 full time students including about 4,700 international students from 60 countries. Georgian College is located in Barrie, just an hour north of Toronto.

A leader in work experience-integrated programs, Georgian students get the opportunity to work with about 6,200 employers across Canada within the college network. Georgian is the #1 co-op college in Ontario, Georgian College has one of the highest graduate employment rates among Ontario colleges. 89.7% of Georgian alumni found work within six months of graduation – well above the provincial average which they have exceeded for 20 years.

Georgian is the first and only college in Canada designated a changemaker college by Ashoka U for their role as a leader in social innovation and changemaking in higher education.

Georgian College offers 2 and 3-year diplomas, 1-year post-graduate certificates, degrees, and combined degree-diploma programs with Lakehead University. Georgian programs boast an impressive 780+ transfer agreements with 65 institutions across the globe.

