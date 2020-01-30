Mental Illness: Denise Byers, Toronto Award Winning Author, Pens Poetry Book Shattered About Mental Health and Garners a 2019 Book Excellence Award.

The Book Excellence Awards is a competitive literary academy that honours notable authors every year and is sponsored by Literary Excellence Incorporated.

Shattered has gained many positive reviews by both consumers and respected influencers. It currently enjoys a five-star rating on Amazon. For the book synopsis and reviews, visit: https://www.amazon.ca/Shattered-Denise Byers/dp/0988095246/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Shattered+by+denise+byers&qid=1579802158&sr=8-1

Ms. Byers, has suffered with various forms of mental illness for most of her life. She has attempted suicide and fights suicidal thoughts on a regular basis. In addition, she has struggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) stemming from past abuse and currently receives treatment for depression and anxiety.

While continuing to work on being healthy both mentally and physically, Ms. Byers is a successful business owner, a multiple award-winning author, and a mother to three adult children.

"Creating this book has been both a labor of love and a very healing experience," says Ms. Byers. "I created this book so people would know that they are not alone in their struggle; and, that they can get judgment free help and have a successful happy life." Ms. Byers continued, "The fact that Shattered won such a coveted award is truly flattering; but, more importantly, it makes me feel like the world is finally recognizing mental illness as a legitimate disease requiring non-judgmental medical attention. It's finally becoming a 'hot topic' demanding attention and awareness."

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA - National) and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI - US), statistics show that one in five North Americans have had, have, or will have, some form of mental illness in their lifetime. It should be noted that mental illness is a disease that goes largely unreported due to the stigma attached to it.

Shattered is available in paperback and electronic format globally wherever books are sold.

Denise Byers is a graduate of York University in Toronto, Canada with her BA in Sociology. A professional writer in public and government relations for over 25 years, Ms. Byers has also written and published three books to date. Shattered is her second award winning book.

SOURCE DanDeeLion Publishing

For further information: For information / interviews: Denise Byers, Email: [email protected], Office (Call or Text): 905-213-3919 / 905-232-8969

Related Links

https:/www.dandeelionpublishing.com

