Menkes welcomes The Second City to its new home at One York Street

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Menkes Developments Ltd., in partnership with Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) and Sun Life Financial, is pleased to announce the new address of legendary comedy institution The Second City will be One York Street, its large-scale mixed-use complex at York and Harbour Streets. The iconic comedy company is set to occupy 28,700 square feet on the third floor of the retail podium and operate multiple comedy theatres for live performance, the Toronto branch of its world-leading improvisation-based arts school, and a games-driven bar and restaurant.

Connected to Toronto's comprehensive PATH network, the two million-square-foot complex was developed by Menkes and includes a 35-story Class AAA office tower, two 70- and 66-story condominium towers known as Harbour Plaza Residences, a four-story retail podium with 170,000 square feet of commercial retail space, and a four-level underground parking garage.

One York's central position in the South Core and its direct access to Toronto's PATH network have already made it an attractive destination for both Torontonians and visitors to the city. The addition of The Second City to complement One York Street's existing dining and retail offerings, along with its proximity to Union Station and the Scotiabank Arena, will further enhance the entertainment hub.

"We are proud to embark on this exciting partnership with Toronto's legendary comedy theatre," said Peter Menkes, President Commercial/Industrial. "The Second City will be the perfect addition to this mixed-use complex, adding entertainment to our exceptional list of retail tenants, and further solidifying One York Street's position as the ultimate, live, work, play environment."

"Since The Second City came to Toronto in 1973, this city has developed some of the finest names in comedy: Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Rader, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Martin Short, Mike Myers, Colin Mochrie, Nia Vardalos...the list goes on. Our new home will allow us to continue the tradition of discovering new talent while affording us additional stages for diverse programming like She The People," said Andrew Alexander, CEO and Executive Producer of The Second City.

"The Second City is excited to break ground on three new state-of-the-art theatres, as well as provide increased classroom space for our ever-growing Second City Training Centre, which serves thousands of students of all ages every year," added D'Arcy Stuart, Chief Operating Officer of The Second City. "This is also a prime opportunity for us to add dynamic multi-use spaces to accommodate groups, meetings, celebrations, and events of all sizes. We are excited to be part of the Menkes vision for the South Core."

Set in the vibrant South Core district, the property is located in close proximity to some of the City's landmark entertainment venues, such as Scotiabank Arena, the Rogers Centre, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada and the CN Tower.

The Second City is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About Menkes

Menkes Developments Ltd. is an award-winning, fully integrated real estate company involved in the construction, ownership, and management of office, industrial, retail and residential properties. Founded in 1954, the company is one of the largest private developers in Canada, with a primary focus in the Greater Toronto Area. Menkes is known for its innovative, multi-disciplinary approach and particularly for its expertise in large-scale, mixed-use development. Past projects include the Empress Walk entertainment, shopping and residential complex in North York City Centre, and two landmark projects in Toronto's South Core district, 25 York (TELUS House) office tower and the two million square foot One York commercial retail complex. The company's latest project Sugar Wharf is a waterfront community on an 11.5-acre site in downtown Toronto, which will be anchored by a new two-acre park. For more information about Menkes, please visit menkes.com and follow us @MenkesLife.

About The Second City

The Second City, a 100% Canadian-owned company, is the premier brand in improv-based sketch comedy. Dedicated to entertaining, inspiring, and transforming through courageous comedy, the company's resident stages in Toronto and Chicago, plus five Touring Companies and a booming Theatricals division, entertain an additional one million theatergoers a year around the globe, and alumni of The Second City include some of the most lauded names in comedy history. The Second City Training Centre, which includes the Harold Ramis Film School, is the largest school of improvisation on the planet, with locations in Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Second City Works, the B2B side of The Second City, focuses on hands-on learning, digital content, and consumer insights, while Second City Entertainment's foray into television and media produces new and classic content and programming, including two-time Emmy winner SCTV. For more information, please visit secondcity.com.

