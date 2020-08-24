Menkes Celebrates Topping Off 100 Queens Quay East

The 25-storey building broke ground in January 2018 as the first phase of Sugar Wharf and the vibrant new mixed-use community will include office, retail, residential, Toronto's first vertically integrated school, and a two-acre public park. Sugar Wharf will be the largest mixed-use development on the Toronto waterfront, and home to 7,500 residents and approximately 4,000 office workers.

The office tower features approximately 690,000 square feet of Class "AAA" space. Designed by B+H Architects, the tower has been conceived with the objective of achieving the highest standards in environmental sustainability by striving for LEED Platinum certification. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design ("LEED") is an internationally-accepted rating system that recognizes excellence in the design, construction and operation of green buildings.

"This is an exciting project for us and we're thrilled to celebrate this milestone with TDAM, our future tenants and of course our dedicated trades who worked so hard, despite the many challenges this year presented," Sean Menkes, Vice President, Office/Retail.

"We are pleased to mark the structural completion of this landmark waterfront office tower. While 2020 has changed many aspects of how we work and operate, in the months and years to come, well-located and high-quality office buildings will continue to serve communities, like Sugar Wharf," said Jeff Tripp, Managing Director, Real Estate Investments at TDAM.

LCBO will be a major tenant of 100 Queens Quay East, occupying approximately 225,000 square feet, or 33% of the building, with the ground floor featuring a 25,000 square foot flagship LCBO retail store. In April 2019, Menkes also announced the tower would be the future home of the Toronto Region Board of Trade, with an iconic corporate event space that includes an expansive outdoor terrace. The building is currently 55% leased.

Expected occupancy for the 100 Queens Quay East office tower is Spring 2021.

About Menkes Developments Ltd

Menkes Developments Ltd. is an award-winning, fully integrated real estate company involved in the construction, ownership and management of office, industrial, retail and residential properties. Founded in 1954, the company is one of the largest private developers in Canada, with a primary focus in the Greater Toronto Area. Menkes is known for its innovative, multi-disciplinary approach and superior design, and is highly regarded as one of the most trusted builders in Toronto, with a strong reputation for quality and customer service excellence. Past projects include the Four Seasons Hotel & Residences in Bloor-Yorkville, 25 York Street (Telus Harbour), and the two million square foot Harbour Plaza/One York commercial retail complex. For more information about Menkes, please visit menkes.com and follow @MenkesLife .

About TDAM

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $359 billion in assets as at June 30, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

