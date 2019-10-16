Menkes and TD Greystone Welcome B+H Architects to The Permanent

B+H is a global, award-winning consulting and design solutions firm providing architecture, interior design, planning, landscape design and strategic consulting services across ten studios around the world. Founded in Toronto and having played a role in iconic developments throughout the city, it seems fitting that B+H take up occupancy in one of Toronto's architectural gems. The building, designed by prominent Canadian architect Henry Sproatt, originated as the Canada Permanent Trust Building.

Menkes acquired an interest in the building earlier this year and is pleased to announce the lease with B+H as the first tenant at The Permanent. The 300,000-square-foot building is currently undergoing a major restoration which will improve the quality and service of the space.

Project Design Architect, B+H, will be providing design direction for key public spaces, preserving the building's historical architectural elements while balancing them with new, modern amenities for future tenants. The revitalization also includes an updated lobby façade entrance which will link the 320 Bay and 304 entryways into one public lobby, in addition to significant electrical and mechanical upgrades.

In addition to its unique amenities, the building is perfectly positioned in the core, connecting its occupants and visitors directly into Toronto's underground PATH network (which leads to First Canadian Place).

"We're thrilled to welcome this likeminded firm to a building that will help redefine the financial core and breathe new life into this architectural landmark," said Peter Menkes, President Commercial/Industrial. "It's a privilege to welcome B+H, an important architectural partner of ours, to share in our vision for the space, and set the tone for the kind of progressive and innovative companies that we want to attract."

"Playing a significant role in the preservation and transformation of this landmark example of heritage architecture located on 'centre ice' in Toronto's financial corridor is a great honour," said Patrick Fejer, Senior Design Principal, B+H. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Menkes to complement their dynamic real estate portfolio and position The Permanent for it's future as a first-class commercial destination and beacon for the world's most innovative tenants and talent."

"We are incredibly excited to call The Permanent the future home of B+H's Toronto studio," said Bill Nankivell, CEO, B+H. "The new location will be a launchpad for the firm's continued global growth and a space that will reflect our guiding vision of creating bold and inspiring spaces across new sectors and typologies, creating unprecedented opportunities for our people."

B+H is currently designing Menkes and TD Greystone's 25-storey landmark office tower 100 Queens Quay, which will be home to a 25,000 square-foot flagship LCBO and is the first phase in the vibrant mixed-used community Sugar Wharf.

Expected occupancy is set for Spring 2020.

About Menkes

Menkes Developments Ltd. is an award-winning, fully integrated real estate company involved in the construction, ownership and management of office, industrial, retail and residential properties. Founded in 1954, the company is one of the largest private developers in Canada, with a primary focus in the Greater Toronto Area. Menkes is known for its innovative, multi-disciplinary approach and particularly for its expertise in large-scale, mixed-use development. Past projects include the Empress Walk entertainment, shopping and residential complex in North York City Centre, and two landmark projects in Toronto's South Core district, 25 York (TELUS House) office tower and the two million square foot One York commercial retail complex. The company's latest project Sugar Wharf is a waterfront community on an 11.5 acre site in downtown Toronto, which will be anchored by a new two-acre park. For more information about Menkes, please visit menkes.com and follow us @MenkesLife.

About TD Greystone Asset Management

TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. TD Greystone Asset Management ("TD Greystone") is an institutional money manager based in Regina with additional offices in Toronto, Winnipeg and Hong Kong. Since 1988, TD Greystone has been offering a full range of multi-asset class solutions with in-house teams covering fixed income, Canadian equities, U.S. equities, international equities, real estate, mortgages and infrastructure. In November 2018, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) completed the acquisition of Greystone Capital Management Inc. ("GCMI"), parent company of Greystone Managed Investments Inc. This transaction provides the asset management businesses of TD one of the broadest offerings of investment solutions in Canada and will provide clients access to alternative investments and the ability to further integrate private and public asset classes into their portfolios. To learn more about TD Greystone, please visit www.greystone.td.com.

B+H Architects

B+H is a global, award-winning consulting + design solutions firm. We leverage the core visualization and integration skills of an architecture and design practice to understand and articulate complex data into transformative solutions across a broad spectrum of sectors and services.

Founded on a 65-year legacy of creating bold and inspiring spaces for people, B+H provides core architecture, planning, landscape, and interior design services. Today our team includes more than 450 curious designers, place makers, strategists, storytellers, and creative human beings who believe in embracing change and challenging the status quo to deliver resilient, healthy environments that make positive contributions to their communities and are characterized by vibrant human experiences.

Collaborating across ten studios in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dubai, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore & Ho Chi Minh City, B+H's architects, interior designers, planners, landscape architects, organizational design specialists, experience designers, researchers, analysts, and brand strategists combine strategic thinking, bold design and advanced technology with the creative human energy of an interdisciplinary, multigenerational team.

A member of the Surbana Jurong Group, B+H delivers strategic consulting and high value design solutions that shape spaces, communities, and economies.

www.bharchitects.com

