Menkes' AeroCentre Campus Honoured with BOMA's International TOBY Award

AeroCentre is a 623,250-square foot premier office complex, comprised of six buildings. It is home to approximately 2,485 professionals from 28 organizations, including the headquarters of major global companies such as Point Click Care, Ricoh Canada Inc, Sephora and PepsiCo. The award-winning complex has previously been honoured with over 35 industry awards and accomplishments including: Fitwel, BOMA BEST Gold, LEED-EB:O&M Gold, BOMA Toronto Earth and TOBY, and NAIOP REX.

The TOBY award is the most prestigious and comprehensive program honouring excellence in commercial building management. Judging is based on a number of criteria including: community impact, tenant relations, energy conservation, sustainability and employee training.

"We are so proud of this remarkable achievement," said Cindy Woyslaw, General Manager for AeroCentre. "This award is particularly meaningful because AeroCentre is such a large, unique complex. We attribute our success to the incredible support from our tenants and The City of Mississauga."

Fiera Properties who recently acquired Aero Center and retained Menkes to continue managing the property are very pleased with this recognition for Menkes. "This award reflects on the quality of the building and Menkes management and aligns directly with our ESG mission", said Peter McFarlane, SVP of Asset Management, Fiera Properties.

"BOMA Canada couldn't be prouder of AeroCentre's notable achievement at the BOMA International TOBY Awards," said Benjamin Shinewald, President and CEO of BOMA Canada. This is both significant victory for Menkes as well as for the Canadian commercial real estate industry, since it shows that Canadian properties really are world leaders. Awards like these are a direct result of a strong management team, so we congratulate Cindy Woyslaw, her team and the entire Menkes organization, on being named the best in the world!"

Prime Location

AeroCentre has one of the most prominent corporate addresses in Canada with excellent visibility to one of the busiest highways in the world, Highway 401. It is centrally situated in Mississauga's globally competitive Airport Corporate Centre, which accounts for 90% of jobs in the city and is the second largest employment centre in Canada.

Tenant Engagement

AeroCentre is proud to offer many programs and initiatives to foster tenant engagement including: tenant meetings, health/fitness lunch and learns, tenant satisfaction surveys, as well as contests and events. Property Management also provides regular communication via AeroCentre's social platforms.

Community Impact

The complex is an Ambassador of the Greater Toronto Airport Authority; a proud member of SmartCommute, a joint program with Metrolinx for more sustainable commuting; and has partnered with a number of local organizations for initiatives such as food and clothing drives, blood drives and community cleanups.

"AeroCentre continues to exceed the expectations of its tenants, employees, and members of the surrounding community through efficiency, engagement, health, and innovation. This award is proof that our investment in industry-leading programs and initiatives is paying off," said Noah Gordon, Director, Portfolio Management, Commercial/Industrial.

About Menkes

Menkes Developments Ltd. is an award-winning, fully integrated real estate company involved in the construction, ownership and management of office, industrial, retail and residential properties. Founded in 1954, the company is one of the largest private developers in Canada, with a primary focus in the Greater Toronto Area. Menkes is known for its innovative, multi-disciplinary approach and particularly for its expertise in large-scale, mixed-use development. Past projects include the Empress Walk entertainment, shopping and residential complex in North York City Centre, and two landmark projects in Toronto's South Core district, 25 York (TELUS Harbour) office tower and the two million square foot One York commercial retail complex. The company's latest project Sugar Wharf is a proposed waterfront community on an 11.5 acre site in downtown Toronto, which will be anchored by a new two-acre park. For more information about Menkes, please visit menkes.com and follow us @MenkesLife .

