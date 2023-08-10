Meningitis B is a real threat for frosh heading to campus this fall

Now is the time for all Canadian students to vaccinate against Meningitis B.

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - A national non-profit, BforKai is determined to educate and engage young adults entering post-secondary education about the dangers of contracting Meningitis B on campus this fall.

Following the sudden passing of 19-year-old Kai Matthews during his freshman year at Acadia University, his family dedicated their lives to bringing awareness to the shocking realities of Meningitis B. BforKai was created to bring awareness and education to students, while advocating and encouraging the Canadian government to prioritize vaccinating vulnerable students against the most common and deadly strain of Meningitisi.

Currently, Canadian children can receive a quadrivalent Meningitis vaccine as part of their regular provincially funded vaccine scheduleii. However, protection against Meningitis B, which attacks the brain and spinal cord through the bloodstream, requires a different vaccine which has limited funding in most provinces. Most young Canadians have not been immunized against this lethal disease. Once infected, it's a race against time to begin treatment.

"Some Canadians have to pay for it out of pocket, making it extremely inaccessible to students. It costs about $300 for two doses," Norrie Matthews, Kai's father, shares. "Everyone we talked to since losing Kai did not know about Meningitis B, we didn't know about it ourselves and we're vaccine savvy people, we want others to know. No one should lose a loved one to a preventable disease."

Having much success in raising awareness in previous years, BforKai expanded their efforts through a National campaign, menBaware, in 2022. The National menBaware campaign was developed to bring widespread awareness of this fatal disease to the Gen Z segment, specifically post-secondary students who are most at risk.

Progress with vaccine policy change is being made in some provinces, but there is more work to be done. In April 2023, as a province, PEI announced that the Meningitis B vaccine will be funded for students attending a post-secondary school and living in residence in PEI or out-of-province. Additionally, Nova Scotia recently announced it will fully fund the Meningitis B vaccination for Nova Scotian youths from 25 and under who are:

Entering post-secondary studies and will be in a congregate living setting (such as a dormitory or other residence) operated by a post-secondary institution for the first time.

First-time military recruits who will be living in a congregate setting such as a military barrack.

As young Canadians head to campus this fall, BforKai continues to raise awareness and encourage conversations with pharmacists or healthcare providers to discuss how to become protected against Meningitis B.

The Data on Meningitis B:

10% of those infected can die within 24-48 hours. iii

1 in 5 can suffer long-term disability, such as hearing loss, neurological disorders, or limb loss. iv

Post-secondary students are 5 times more likely to contract Meningitis B. v

90% of those who contract bacterial Meningitis can die if left untreated. vi

Meningitis B symptoms manifest rapidly and are often misdiagnosed as the flu. vii

1 in 10 are carriers of Meningitis B without knowing it. viii

About BforKai

Kai Matthews was a talented 19-year-old athlete and a first-year kinesiology student at Acadia University. During his time at Acadia, Kai pursued an education centered on his interests and formed many new friendships. He was a modest and intelligent young man who made an impression on everyone that had the privilege of meeting him. On June 1, 2021, Kai passed away suddenly and tragically from Meningitis B.

His family has established a non-profit organization called BforKai. Its purpose is to help educate, advocate and vaccinate against Meningitis B.

Visit us at https://menbaware.ca/ and https://bforkai.com/ for more information and to learn how you can get vaccinated.



