Mendo to Ease Medical Cannabis Patient Transition for CannMart Medical

MONTREAL and TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Médicibis ("Mendo"), a Canadian licensed producer and owner of www.mendocannabis.ca, an online portal for medical cannabis patients that ships nationwide, announced today it reached an agreement with CannMart to ease patient transition as CannMart Medical have decided to close their medical cannabis site.

"We have reached an agreement with Mendo Cannabis to ease the transfer of our patients and we are confident in their ability to provide the same care and kindness we provided through our cannmart.com platform, said Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart

Mendo operates a national online portal for medical patients with a broader product selection relative to CannMart. Mendo customer care is standing by to receive and promptly process medical documents from current CannMart members. If a patient's medical document is expired or is expiring this year, Mendo will cover the cost for renewal upon transfer to their platform. Additionally, Mendo will offer CannMart patients a discount of 10% on two orders of the new member's choice to further ease the transition.

"Providing Canadian cannabis patients, a platform to purchase their medicine will always be Mendo's focus. We understand that change is hard, and we look forward to earning the trust of every single CannMart patient that transitions to our platform through our compassion pricing, diverse sought-after selection of products, and unparalleled service," said Jay Schwartz, Chief Operating Officer of Mendo.

"Patients are our passion at Mendo and today's announcement reflects that core value. We are delighted to give those that choose to transfer, a new home," said Mendo Chief Commercial Officer Mark Shapiro.

"The importance of having a plan, in this case a preferred medical provider for patients to transfer to is essential to ensure Canadian cannabis patients continue to have their needs met and receive their medicine from trusted sources," commented Josee Bissonnette, Chief Executive Officer of Mendo.

About Médicibis

Médicibis operates out of its 20,000 sq.ft. facility located 15 minutes from downtown Montreal in St Jean Sur Richelieu. Médicibis also operates an online portal for medical patients that ships nationwide through their website mendocannabis.ca. Mendo's menu has been carefully curated to offer a variety of sought-after products from licensed producers from all over Canada. Mendo is well positioned to become one of the leading suppliers of medical cannabis to patients and veterans in the country.

SOURCE Medicibis

For further information: Jason Schwartz, 5148155285, [email protected]