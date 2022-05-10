Mendo Inks Exclusive Agreement with NOYA to Supply Patients with Cookies and Other Leading Brands

MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Medicibis ("Mendo"), a Canadian licensed producer and owner of www.mendocannabis.ca, an online portal for medical patients that ships nationwide, announced today it has reached an agreement with NOYA Cannabis Inc. ("NOYA"), to be their exclusive medical distributor in Canada.

NOYA owns the exclusive Canadian production, processing and distribution rights to premium international brands such as Cookies, Lemonnade, Minntz and GAGE. Under the agreement, NOYA and its cultivation partners will cultivate product drops for Mendo from both their indoor and sun grown facilities, in addition to offering their world-renowned cultivars. Mendo patients will have access to all NOYA brands, including Cookies in multiple formats from a standard 3.5 gram offering up to 14-gram formats with exclusive cultivars only hitting the Mendo Platform. Additionally, Mendo members will have the option to mix and match formats to realize further savings with their orders.

"Mendo is quickly becoming a leading supplier of medical cannabis throughout Canada because of their commitment to their patients," said Ziad Reda, Chief Executive Officer of NOYA. "This approach made them an obvious partner for the exclusive medical distribution of Cookies."

Cookies is NOYA's flagship brand and the most recognized cannabis brand in the world. "Bringing Cookies to a national medical platform was a fundamental necessity to focus on putting patients first," said NOYA Brand Manager Youssef Reda. "It's a point of pride that patients throughout Canada will soon have access to our brand."

Mendo operates a national online portal for medical patients with one of the broadest product selections in the medical segment to meet all its members' needs. Canadians requiring access to medical cannabis can visit the Mendo website, schedule a consultation with a licensed medical professional, and in most cases receive their approval within 36 hours of application, all from the comfort of their own home.

"Our medical patients know what they want, and we couldn't be more pleased to meet those needs by offering these premium brands to our members at the Mendo compassion pricing we are known for," said Mendo Chief Commercial Officer Mark Shapiro.

"We've known for years the power of the cannabis plant as a medicine," said Mendo Chief Operating Officer Jay Schwartz. "Watching our product offering grow with our membership base has easily been the most rewarding part of this journey because we can supply our patients with the medicine and format they need."

About Medicibis

Medicibis operates out of its 20,000 sq. ft. facility located 15 minutes from downtown Montreal in St. Jean Sur Richelieu. Medicibis also operates an online portal for medical patients that ships nationwide through their website mendocannabis.ca. Mendo's menu has been carefully curated to offer a variety of products from licensed producers from all over Canada. Mendo is positioned to become one of the leading suppliers of medical cannabis to patients and veterans in the country.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 45 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade.

About Noya

Founded in Hamilton, Ontario in 2014, NOYA Cannabis Inc. is a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act. The company received its cultivation license in 2017, and its sales license in 2018. The company has positioned itself as a premium white label producer and is working with highly recognized cannabis brands in the world. The company's mission is to distribute and cultivate premium craft cannabis to match the needs of the market.

