Mendo Announces Agreement with JC Green to Further Strengthen Its Medical Cannabis Platform

MONTREAL and TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Médicibis, a renowned Canadian licensed producer and owner of the online medical cannabis portal mendocannabis.ca, proudly announces it has entered into an agreement with JC Medicinal, a leading licensed producer and operators of jcgreen.ca their online medical cannabis platform. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing Mendo's services and expanding its reach to a broader patient base across Canada.

"We are thrilled to welcome JC Green's patients to the Mendo family. Our dedication to offering a diverse selection of high-quality products and unparalleled customer service remains our top priority," said Jay Schwartz, Chief Operating Officer at Mendo.

Mendo's online portal, known for its wide range of medical cannabis products and exceptional patient support, will now encompass JC Green's offerings, ensuring a seamless transition for all JC Green patients. Mendo's customer service team is prepared to assist with the transfer and renewal of medical documents and any inquiries patients may have.

Aaron Molnar, Director of Sales and Marketing at JC Green, comments on the agreement: "Joining forces with Mendo marks a significant milestone for us. We are excited to integrate our Jonny Chronic products, easing the transition of our patients onto Mendo Medical's established platform. This collaboration will undoubtedly enrich the experiences of our patients and strengthen our commitment to providing top-tier medical cannabis products and care nationwide."

The acquisition of JC Green is a testament to Mendo's commitment to being a leading supplier of medical cannabis in Canada. Operating from its 20,000 sq.ft. facility near Montreal, Mendo is well-positioned to cater to the growing needs of medical cannabis patients and veterans nationwide.

About Mendo

Mendo operates from its state-of-the-art facility located in St Jean Sur Richelieu, just minutes from downtown Montreal. It offers a comprehensive online portal for medical cannabis patients across Canada, featuring a curated selection of products from top licensed producers. Mendo's mission is to provide reliable, high-quality medical cannabis to patients and veterans, solidifying its position as a leader in the Canadian medical cannabis industry.

About JC Green

Determined to make a difference in the cannabis industry, JC Green is a pioneer in community-centric cultivation and education. Led by an experienced team, we prioritize producing top-quality cannabis products and emphasize sustainability across our operations. Our objective goes beyond delivering exceptional products; we strive to enhance our customers' quality of life while minimizing environmental impact.

SOURCE Medicibis

For further information: Jay Schwartz, [email protected]