Men's Health Platform, Rocky, Launches Canada's First Anonymous Guys' Hotline Manned by Men for Men

1-833-GUY-CHAT Aims to Get Men Talking About Stigmatized Issues & Debunk Dangerous Myths About ED & Hair Loss

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto startup and digital health and wellness platform founded by men for men, Rocky , today officially launches 1-833-GUY-CHAT, a first-of-its-kind anonymous hotline for guys. The hotline, personally manned by its CEO, aims to encourage guys to seek accurate information about health issues they typically avoid talking about – even with doctors, close friends, and loved ones – like hair loss and Erectile Dysfunction (ED).

Aba Anton, CEO, of men’s health platform, Rocky, answers calls at 1-833-GUY-CHAT — Canada’s first anonymous toll-free hotline for guys by guys. It aims to help de-stigmatize men’s health issues and deliver facts. Anton hopes the hotline will prevent guys from falling prey to misinformation just as he once did before he found a Health-Canada approved treatment for his hair loss. (CNW Group/Rocky)

"What we're seeing is that because men don't want to talk about these issues openly, they turn to the internet which makes them targets for fake information and scam treatments," said pharmacist Aba Anton, CEO and co-founder of Rocky who will be personally manning the hotline. "I was one of those guys, so I know," says Anton.

Call 1-833-GUY-CHAT

Starting today, Canadians can call 1-833-489-2428 toll-free or email [email protected] to connect with Anton or a member of the Rocky team of licensed doctors and pharmacists 10 AM-7 PM Monday to Friday, and 11 AM-3 PM ET Saturdays.

Callers will not be required to share any personal information or fill out any forms. Anton will answer questions, offer support, and educate callers with facts about ED and hair loss at a time when the internet is rife with dangerous treatments, and misinformation. Anton will also share his personal story in hopes of helping others avoid the challenges he faced.

After starting to lose his hair at a young age, Anton struggled in secrecy due to embarrassment. He scoured the web for sprays to essentially paint over bald spots and tried "magic potions" that didn't work. He even researched a costly transplant surgery trip to Turkey but canceled it after finding a safe, non-invasive effective Health Canada-approved treatment. Within three months, his hair started to grow back.

Over half of men experience hair loss by age 50, with 25 percent of them losing it as early as 21. This has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry with an endless choice of hair regrowth treatments, including pricey and painful transplants that can start upwards of $12,000.

ED also affects more than half of men in their lifetime . In fact, one study found two-thirds of men ranked discomfort in discussing it as the leading barrier to talking about it with their doctor, with 40 percent of men avoiding the topic completely.

"A lot of guys are embarrassed to talk to their partners, let alone doctors. Compounding the issue further, once they finally have the courage to get treatment, it can take weeks to get into a doctor's office," says Anton."An anonymous hotline can get guys to open up and set them on a path to treatment faster."

Rocky is on a mission to normalize men's health and eliminate the stigma surrounding a man's most private issues. Men can access Rocky at www.myrocky.ca 24/7 to avoid awkward doctor visits and pharmacy pick-ups. Rocky offers confidential consultations, treatment for ED, hair loss, and soon-to-be-launched, mental health services. Customers also benefit from free & discreet delivery which arrives within 72 hours across Canada, and same-day delivery in the GTA.

Rocky is Canada's only vertically integrated digital telehealth platform.

Rocky's unique model ensures a seamless user experience. Rocky owns its own medical clinic, which employs a full-time staff of healthcare professionals, and its own OCP-accredited pharmacy, which dispenses and ships medication. From Rocky's pharmacy and clinic, they are able to service a rapidly growing clientele across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, and Nunavut.

Founded by men for men

Rocky was founded in Toronto by three proud Canadians and childhood friends, all born in the Middle East. After finding success in their healthcare fields and personally experiencing gaps in the healthcare system, they launched Rocky in 2021. The founding team is composed of Chief Medical Officer, Dr. George Mankaryous, M.D. CCFP, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer, Mina Rizk, MPharm R.Ph, and Chief Executive Officer, Aba Anton, MPharm.

