Men's digital health platform, Rocky Health, launches mental health services discreetly available 24/7 to improve access to care and help stop millions of men from suffering in silence

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - A recent survey reveals nearly half of all Canadian men (45%) would be more likely to seek mental health support for anxiety, stress, or depression if no one knew about it, and more than a one-third of them (35%) are too embarrassed to talk openly with even their doctor or partner about their mental health. Today, Rocky Health officially launches men's mental health services to address these concerns and improve access to care with support offered conveniently and discreetly 24/7.

Founded and operated in Canada by healthcare professionals, Rocky is Canada's first digital platform to offer mental health services specifically for men. The company is on a mission to eliminate the stigma surrounding men's mental health to empower men to take better care of themselves.

"Mental health services available discreetly and conveniently are crucial to addressing the men's mental health. It's a silent crisis that's increasingly becoming more common among younger men who need support that meets them where they are at," said Dr. Mena Mirhom, a men's mental health pioneer, board-certified psychiatrist, and assistant professor at Columbia University.

Mirhom's new social media series exclusively launches @rockyhealth.ca today, and decodes the often hidden and overlooked signs of depression and stress in men.

Rocky provides free, confidential consultations and one-on-one support from licensed healthcare professionals. From its certified Canadian pharmacy, prescriptions are delivered within 24 hours across the GTA, and 72 hours throughout Canada.

Conducted by Leger, Rocky's Men's Mental Health survey shows 43% of 18-34-year-old men are too embarrassed to talk openly with anyone, even their partner or doctor, about their mental health, compared to 34% of men aged 35-54 and 25% of men aged 55+. Furthermore, 52% of 18-34-year-old men would be more likely to access mental health services if no one knew about it, compared to 46% per cent of men aged 35-54 and 38% of men 55+. See all results here.

Within the public healthcare system, Canadians are waiting months for mental health support services. With Rocky, men skip the wait while also avoiding embarrassing in-person doctor visits.

About Rocky

Rocky was founded in Toronto by three childhood friends. After finding success in their healthcare fields, and personally experiencing gaps in the healthcare system, they were inspired to launch Rocky in 2021. The founding team comprises Chief Medical Officer, Dr. George Mankaryous, M.D. CCFP, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer, Mina Rizk, MPharm R.Ph, and Chief Executive Officer, Aba Anton, MPharm.

Rocky owns its medical clinic, which employs a full-time staff of healthcare professionals, and its OCP-accredited pharmacy, which dispenses and ships medication to provide a seamless user experience. Mental health services are currently available in Ont., Alta., B.C. In addition to these provinces, erectyle dysfunction, hair loss, and testosterone services are available in Sask., Que., N.S., N.B., P.E.I. and Nfld.

About Dr. Mena Mirhom

Dr. Mirhom holds Board Certification and serves as an assistant professor at Columbia University. With a focus on men's mental health, he passionately advocates for reducing stigmas and raising awareness about men's mental well-being. Dr. Mirhom imparts his expertise through his TikTok channel and as a trusted resource for leading press outlets like WebMD, Medscape, and Daily Mail. He has made notable contributions to Neuroscience for Psychiatrists, Master the Boards, and is currently President of the New York Psychiatric Society.

