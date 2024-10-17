MEMOTEXT Partners with Kids Help Phone to Launch "Resources Around Me"

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - MEMOTEXT is proud to announce its collaboration with Kids Help Phone (KHP) supporting the development and launch of "Resources Around Me," Canada's only national digital platform designed to connect youth with trusted mental health and wellbeing services. This innovative tool is set to revolutionize how young people, their families, and communities access over vetted 40,000 programs, services and mobile apps across the country.

The joint teams worked diligently to ensure that the "Resources Around Me" tool is not only intuitive but also robust, providing detailed information on eligibility, access, contact details, and available languages for each service listed. The "Resources Around Me" platform allows users to filter through various supports, including financial supports, food supports, mental health services, Indigenous services, and much more. The platform is customizable with a direct access widget also being offered for any charity to include on their website in Canada at no cost, ensuring that all organizations can benefit from this valuable resource.

"At MEMOTEXT, we are committed to enhancing digital health solutions that make a real difference in people's lives," said Amos Adler, CEO of MEMOTEXT. "Our partnership with Kids Help Phone on this project underscores our dedication to supporting youth mental health and ensuring that young people can easily find the help they need, whenever and wherever they need it."

The launch of "Resources Around Me" marks a significant milestone in youth mental health services in Canada. Co-designed with young people and mental health advocates, this platform is set to become an essential resource for navigating the complex landscape of mental health support. Alisa Simon, Chief Youth Officer, Kids Help Phone, states that "Finding the right mental health service can be a challenge, even when you're in a good place—so imagine how overwhelming it feels when you're already struggling. The 'Resources Around Me' platform simplifies that search, offering a straightforward way for young people to access the support they need, no matter where they are. By closing this gap, we're ensuring that mental health services are within reach for every young person, where and when they need it most."

About MEMOTEXT - MEMOTEXT is a leading provider of personalized digital health solutions. We specialize in leveraging data to create impactful health interventions that improve patient outcomes and enhance the delivery of healthcare services.

About Kids Help Phone - Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, multilingual, and confidential support to young people across the country. With a history of over 35 years, KHP has continuously evolved to meet the complex needs of youth, providing professional counselling, crisis support, and a wide range of mental health resources.

