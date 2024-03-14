SUDBURY, ON, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Université de Sudbury and the University of Ottawa, together with the Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario, announce the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding to offer programs, beginning in September 2025, that are not available in the region and to meet the needs of the labour market in Northeastern Ontario.

"The Université de Sudbury is hitting an important milestone by announcing this partnership, which respond to the aspirations of francophones and francophiles through university programs that are in high demand in the labour market," said Serge Miville, President and Vice-Chancellor of the Université de Sudbury. "The protocol will also result in the optimization of the resources and expertise of both institutions to offer unique programs in Northeastern Ontario and maximize the impact of investments for the benefit of students. It's an innovative approach that serves as a model for achieving economies of scale and increasing the viability of the sector across French Ontario."

"For over 175 years, the University of Ottawa has left an indelible imprint on all of Ontario and on its Francophone communities. And to respond to the needs and aspirations of the next generation of Franco-Ontarians, we continue to broaden our range of programs so that these students can contribute to the thriving vitality of our communities," said University of Ottawa President and Vice-Chancellor Jacques Frémont. "In the spirit of cooperation between Francophone institutions recommended by the Blue-Ribbon Panel on Financial Sustainability in the Postsecondary Education Sector, and to promote student success, we look forward to this opportunity to work with the University of Sudbury to respond to the labour market priorities of Ontario's Near North, an area that is a driving force within Ontario's Francophonie."

"This protocol is promising, and AFO believes it is a tool that will advance the modernization of French-language university programs in the Greater Sudbury area. We encourage our institutions to pursue partnerships of this nature to make French-language programs as accessible as possible throughout the province. As a result, our young people and francophones and francophiles in lifelong learning will be able to access post-secondary studies in French close to home. We hope that governments will be at the table when institutions come forward with this project," says AFO Executive Director Peter Hominuk.

Both institutions will soon confirm which programs will be covered by the agreement. This is a decisive step in the Université de Sudbury's progress towards restoring compliance with its designation under the French Language Services Act.

About the Université de Sudbury

Founded in 1913, the Université de Sudbury was Northern Ontario's first postsecondary institution. It was the site of the province's first Franco-Ontario flag-raising ceremony in 1975. The institution received its designation under the French Language Services Act in January 2020. The Université de Sudbury recognizes that it is located on the territory designated in the Robinson-Huron Treaty and that the lands on which it is established are part of the traditional territories of the Atikameksheng Anishinaabeg and the Wahnapitae First Nation.

About the University of Ottawa

Founded in 1848, the University of Ottawa fosters a remarkable learning environment for all students while pursuing an aggressive research agenda in key areas. The University of Ottawa is firmly committed to promoting and protecting the interests of the Franco-Ontarian community. This commitment was enshrined in the legislation that saw the University become a public institution in 1965. In September 2015, the University officially obtained designation for its services and academic programs in French under the French Language Services Act of Ontario. Located in the heart of Canada's capital, it is the largest bilingual (English-French) university in the world.

About l'Assemblée de la francophonie de l' Ontario

L'Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario (AFO) is the uniting organization and the political voice of the Francophonie in Ontario. Its mandate is to consult with the francophone community of Ontario and serve as its spokesperson. It most notably strives to promote and defend the rights of 744 000 Franco-Ontarians.

SOURCE Université de Sudbury

For further information: Université de Sudbury, Elise Leblanc, 705-673-5661, [email protected]; University of Ottawa, Isabelle Mailloux-Pulkinghorn, 613-240-0275, [email protected]; Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario, Grace Selenga, chargé de communications et relations publiques, 613-878-3026, [email protected]