Memorandum of Understanding between Acadians in New Brunswick, English-speaking Quebecers and Franco-Ontarians

OTTAWA, July 2, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société de l'Acadie du Nouveau-Brunswick (SANB), the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) and the Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario (AFO) have signed a historic memorandum of understanding to protect and promote the language rights of official language minority communities. This partnership is the first of its kind in Canada.

Building on the strong support and solidarity expressed in recent months in the wake of government decisions and announcements that have sorely tested Canada's official language minority communities, this memorandum of understanding will foster cooperation and bring the three partners closer together.

"Although the specifics of our situations may differ, our rights are fundamentally the same. Together, we will write the next chapter of language rights to ensure they are respected all across Canada," said Carol Jolin, President of the Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario.

The memorandum of understanding is intended to strengthen coordination between the three organizations, which represent more than 2.4 million people – nearly 90 per cent Canadians living in official language minority communities. The memorandum of understanding formalizes their desire to work together to make official languages an important issue during the next federal election campaign and to protect the language rights shared by the different provinces.

SOURCE Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN)

For further information: Société de l'Acadie du Nouveau-Brunswick (SANB), Éric Dow, Director of Communications, Phone: (506) 878-0948, communications@sanb.ca; Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN), Rita Legault, Director of Communications, Phone: 514-868-9044, ext. 223, cell: 514-912-6555, rita.legault@qcgn.ca; Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario (AFO), Ngoné Diagne, Project officer - Communications and Marketing, Phone: 613-744-6649, ext. 146, ndiagne@monassemblee.ca

