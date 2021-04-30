Members of the public are invited to give their opinion on the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec's proposed amendments to automobile insurance contributions for 2022-2024

QUÉBEC, April 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Panel of Experts on Automobile Insurance Contributions is inviting members of the public to give their opinion on the amendments to insurance contributions for 2022 through 2024 that were proposed this morning by the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ). The SAAQ has proposed new insurance contributions for the years 2022 to 2024 in an information document entitled Proposed Insurance Contributions for 2022-2024.

Under the Act respecting the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (the Act), before making amendments to insurance contributions, the SAAQ must obtain the opinion of a panel of experts established for that purpose. The mandate of the panel of experts is to review the approach taken and check the data used in support of the regulatory amendments to insurance contributions proposed by the SAAQ. The panel of experts must also hold a public consultation.

The Panel of Experts on Automobile Insurance Contributions (Panel of Experts) is inviting all individuals and groups who wish to participate in its public consultation to submit a brief or comments on the SAAQ's proposed amendments.

To take part in the public consultation, go to the Québec government's public consultation platform ( https://consultation.quebec.ca ). After registering, select the consultation entitled "Automobile Insurance Contributions for 2022-2024". You will be guided through the process of submitting a brief, making comments and participating in the public hearings.

The deadline for submitting a brief or a comment is May 21, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

Individuals or groups who submit a brief on the SAAQ's proposed amendments to insurance contributions that falls within the Panel of Experts' mandate may speak at the public hearings, which will take place virtually on June 1, 2021. You can follow the hearings in real time or offline. A link to the public hearings will be posted on the government's public consultation platform, as well as on the Panel of Experts website at www.conseilexpert.aauto.ca . Note that anyone who wishes to speak at the public hearing must file a brief with the Panel of Experts.

The Panel of Experts plans to publish its report on or around July 7, 2021.

Under the Act, the Panel of Experts must consist of three members representing the actuarial, financial and insurance sectors. The three members are: chartered professional accountant Louise Dagnault, Chair of the Panel of Experts; actuary Micheline Dionne; and attorney Guy Leblanc. The members of the Panel of Experts were appointed by the government on January 13, 2021. A short biography of each member of the Panel of Experts can be found on the Panel of Experts website.

Individuals and groups who are interested in participating in the public consultation can find all the necessary documents and information on the Panel of Experts website at www.conseilexpert.aauto.ca and on the government's public consultation platform at https://consultation.quebec.ca .

SOURCE Conseil d’experts sur les contributions d’assurance automobile

For further information: Jacques Carrière, Panel of Experts on Automobile Insurance Contributions, Telephone: 418-528-4525, Toll-free: 1-833-933-4525, Email: [email protected]; Panel of Experts website: www.conseilexpert.aauto.ca; Government public consultation platform: https://consultation.quebec.ca